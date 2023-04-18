 PGI to treat alcoholics with liver ailments under one roof in Chandigarh : The Tribune India

PGI to treat alcoholics with liver ailments under one roof in Chandigarh

Starts AUD clinic as part of de-addiction outreach programme

PGI to treat alcoholics with liver ailments under one roof in Chandigarh

In a bid to combat increasing incidence of liver diseases, the Department of Hepatology at the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGI) has collaborated with the Department of Psychiatry to launch a new service for patients attending the liver clinic.



Tribune News Service

Naina Mishra

Chandigarh, April 17

In a bid to combat increasing incidence of liver diseases, the Department of Hepatology at the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGI) has collaborated with the Department of Psychiatry to launch a new service for patients attending the liver clinic.

The alcohol use disorder (AUD) clinic was inaugurated here on Monday. The aim of the clinic is to counsel patients with alcohol-related liver disease and chronic viral hepatitis due to intravenous drug abuse within the liver clinic, and, if required, provide medication or refer them to the main de-addiction centre run by the Department of Psychiatry.

The AUD clinic has been started as part of a de-addiction outreach programme, and is aimed at preventing alcohol-associated liver disease and hepatitis B and C infections. The Department of Hepatology has emphasised the importance of an integrated AUD clinic and point of care de-addiction services. The clinic will operate on Mondays and Fridays in the New OPD complex.

The launch coincides with World Liver Day, which is observed every year on April 19. The day is dedicated to spreading awareness about liver diseases amongst general public. Three most common causes of chronic liver disease in India and worldwide are non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, alcohol-associated liver disease, and chronic viral hepatitis. These diseases are associated with significant complications and can develop into end-stage liver disease and primary liver cancer if not detected and treated early.

The clinic will provide much-needed support to patients suffering from alcohol-related liver disease and chronic viral hepatitis due to intravenous drug abuse. It will offer counselling services as well as medication and referrals to the main de-addiction centre run by the Department of Psychiatry, as needed.

Prof Vivek Lal, PGI Director, said: "With the rapidly increasing incidence of liver diseases, including those related to alcohol, viral hepatitis, and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, the new clinic is a welcome addition to PGI's services. It is hoped the clinic will not only help patients in their recovery but also prevent onset of alcohol-related liver disease and hepatitis B and C infections."

Apart from the launch, the Department of Hepatology has also planned several other activities for World Liver Day. A liver health wellness programme for PGI faculty will be conducted, which includes screening using Fibroscan and blood sampling for viral markers.

Fibroscan is a non-invasive test that assesses liver fat and fibrosis and is helpful in identifying liver diseases due to non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, alcohol-related liver disease, and viral hepatitis at an early stage. Blood samples will also be taken to assess the protection of PGI faculty against hepatitis B infection.

Will offer counselling & medication

  • PGI’s Dept of Hepatology has tied up with Dept of Psychiatry to start an alcohol use disorder (AUD) clinic for patients attending liver clinic
  • Patients with alcohol-related liver disease and chronic viral hepatitis due to intravenous drug abuse will be counselled
  • If required, they will be given medication or referred to main de-addiction centre run by Dept of Psychiatry
  • Aim is to prevent alcohol-linked liver disease and hepatitis B and C. Clinic will operate on Mondays and Fridays in New OPD complex

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala murder accused Anmol Bishnoi spotted with Punjabi singers at wedding event in US; Karan Aujla issues clarification

2
Punjab

Ambala girl, father apologise days after controversy at Golden Temple

3
Punjab

Former Punjab bureaucrat Rakesh Singla, wife booked by VB in disproportionate assets case

4
Business

Stock markets fall for third day on selling in IT, banking shares

5
Punjab

Veteran leader Charanjit Singh Atwal quits Shiromani Akali Dal on ‘moral grounds’ after son joins BJP

6
Haryana

No violation found in Vadra-DLF land deal, state tells HC

7
Chandigarh MRTS

Final Metro plan gets nod of stakeholders with changes

8
Nation EXPLAINER

What is brewing in Maharashtra--the state with as many as 48 Lok Sabha MPs

9
Nation

Search on for missing Indian climber Anurag Maloo in Nepal: Report

10
Punjab SIT REPORT bent cops

ADGP to probe senior officers who backed dismissed cop Inderjit

Don't Miss

View All
Chinese acrobat falls to death during mid-air stunt with husband, video surfaces
Trending

Chinese acrobat falls to death during mid-air stunt with husband, video surfaces

'Can I Take Vamika On Date?': Little kid’s message for Virat during IPL match faces backlash, netizens want parents be penalised
Trending

'Can I Take Vamika On Date?': Little kid’s message for Virat during IPL match faces backlash, netizens want parents be penalised

Canada needs 30,000 new immigrants in agri sector: Report
World

Canada needs 30,000 new immigrants in agri sector: Report

Lost father & daughter due to false cases: Amritsar victim
Punjab

Lost father & daughter due to false cases by Inspector Inderjit: Amritsar victim

Diljit Dosanjh shares video of Diplo grooving to his music at Coachella
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh shares video of Diplo grooving to his music at Coachella

Watch: Canada PM Justin Trudeau interacts with Sikh community on Baisakhi in Vancouver
Trending

Watch: Canada PM Justin Trudeau interacts with Sikh community on Baisakhi in Vancouver

Baisakhi Harvest of joy & hope
Amritsar

Baisakhi: Harvest of joy & hope

Celebrating the birth of Khalsa
Features

Baisakhi: Celebrating the birth of Khalsa

Top News

Surat court rejects Rahul Gandhi’s plea seeking stay of conviction in defamation case

Surat court rejects Rahul Gandhi's plea for stay on conviction in defamation case

Congress leader to challenge order in High Court

Amritpal Singh's wife Kirandeep stopped at Amritsar airport as she tries to board flight to London: Punjab Police sources

Amritpal Singh's wife Kirandeep stopped at Amritsar airport as she tries to board flight to London

Kirandeep arrived at the airport at around 11.30 am, her fli...

Where is Amritpal Singh? one month on, no sight of pro-Khalistan activisit except in CCTV footage

Where is Amritpal Singh? one month on, no sight of pro-Khalistan activisit except in CCTV footage

The crackdown against Amritpal began on March 18 and members...

Missing Indian climber Anurag Maloo found alive in critical condition on Nepal's Mount Annapurna

Indian climber Anurag Maloo found alive in critical condition 3 days after he went missing on Nepal's Mount Annapurna

Supreme Court orders immediate release of 2 senior UP govt officials

Supreme Court orders immediate release of 2 senior UP govt officials

A Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud orders release of two IAS ...


Cities

View All

Amritpal Singh's wife Kirandeep stopped at Amritsar airport as she tries to board flight to London: Punjab Police sources

Amritpal Singh's wife Kirandeep stopped at Amritsar airport as she tries to board flight to London

97% of wheat procured

Ambala girl, father apologise days after controversy at Golden Temple

3 days after attack on BJP leader, police find clues about accused

JAC of unaided colleges takes out candlelight march in Amritsar

Army leaves it to Punjab Police to verify Gunner’s sodomy allegation

Bathinda military station killings: Army leaves it to Punjab Police to verify Gunner's sodomy allegation

Bathinda firing case solved, Army guard killed 4 jawans; ‘was sexually harassed, sodomised by them’

Punjab vigilance bureau files charge sheet against AAP MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta, his PA in bribery case

Bathinda killings: Court of inquiry to look into 'lapses'

Killing of 4 Army jawans in Bathinda insider's job: Cops

Final Metro plan gets nod of stakeholders with changes

Final Metro plan gets nod of stakeholders with changes

5 land GMCH nurse’s job via impersonation: Probe

Rain brings respite; April wettest in 3 yrs

Four more govt schools in Chandigarh to offer vocational training

33-year-old woman dies in drunken brawl with friend

Jamtara gang that duped 2,000 people busted; 21K SIMs seized

Jamtara gang that duped 2,000 people busted; 21K SIMs seized

3 criminals arrested after brief gunbattle

Bihar man’s murder case cracked, 3 held

Bihar man’s murder case cracked, 3 held

Rain, strong winds bring relief, pour misery

Rain adds to woes of farmers in region

Bajwa slams Punjab Govt

AAP govt ignoring Khuralgarh Sahib, says BJP leader Nimisha

Inter-state fake currency gang busted, four nabbed

Inter-state fake currency gang busted, four nabbed

68 fined in special campaign against underage driving

Liberian youngster arrested for raping foreign student

No steps taken to check rising dog bite cases

Ex-MLA quizzed for 6 hours

Rain, hailstorm worsen wheat pangs for farmers

Rain, hailstorm worsen wheat pangs for farmers

Tardy lifting of procured wheat worries farmers

Teachers’ body questions appointment of principals

Major fire averted at Punjabi varsity

Active Covid cases in Patiala district rise to 137