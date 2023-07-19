PGI under strain: Long waitlist, paediatric unit seeks more surgery experts

Tribune News Service

Naina Mishra

Chandigarh, July 18

With the paediatric neurology unit of the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) facing an increasing patient load, there is a need for more specialised faculty and facilities.

A proposal with justifications to create additional faculty posts was part of the agenda of a recent meeting of the Standing Finance Committee. The department has demanded a total of eight faculty members. The shortage of faculty has led to long waiting period for children affected with neurological disorders, suboptimal care for children with neuromuscular disorders, refractory epilepsy, sleep and psychological disorders. Long-term video EEG cannot be run as per potential in the present scenario.

The department has demanded two assistant professors for paediatric neurology unit — one specialised in paediatric epilepsy and another in paediatric neuroelectrophysiology.

Being the busiest tertiary care centre in North India, the Department of Paediatric Surgery handles a substantial patient load, conducting over 4,000 operations per year. To meet the increasing demand for surgical interventions, the department also requires two assistant professors with expertise in paediatric surgery. The additional faculty will help manage the outpatient department, surgical wards and the Neonatal Surgical Intensive Care Unit effectively.

Another focus area is the creation of a specialised paediatric cardiac intensive care unit. This unit needs the services of at least two assistant professors for seamless care of children with critical congenital heart disease.

