PGI Urology Dept to do renal transplants

Tribune News Service

Naina Mishra

Chandigarh, February 27

The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) here has announced that the Urology Department will also be performing renal transplant procedures besides the Renal Department. This step will significantly reduce waiting time for patients seeking a kidney transplant.

2,500 patients on waiting list 250 procedures by Renal Department per year Move to help tackle kidney disease challenges With kidney disease becoming increasingly common, the demand for renal transplant procedures has risen, putting a significant strain on the hospital’s resources. Shorter waiting periods and more efficient processes will help the hospital tackle the challenges of kidney disease, — Prof Vivek Lal, PGIMER Director

At present, the waiting period for kidney transplant ranges from eight to 10 months at the PGIMER. The first such renal transplant was performed by the Urology Department last week.

The Renal Transplant Department receives patients from not only adjoining states but also far-off places, including North-East states, Orissa, Bihar, Jharkhand, UP and Nepal. The total cost of a standard transplant procedure is about Rs 70,000, including the cost of medicines and two weeks of hospital stay for the donor as well as recipient. The department performs 250 kidney transplants per year and more than 4,000 procedures have been carried out so far.

The decision to involve the Urology Department in kidney transplant comes after a careful consideration by the management. With the number of patients on the waiting list constantly increasing, the hospital realised the need for an efficient and timely solution.

By bringing in the Urology Department, they hope to increase the number of available medical professionals who can perform these procedures, thereby reducing the burden on the Renal Department.

“With kidney disease becoming increasingly common, the demand for renal transplant procedures has risen, putting a significant strain on the hospital’s resources. Shorter waiting periods and more efficient processes will help the hospital tackle the challenges of kidney disease,” said Prof Vivek Lal, PGIMER Director.

Based on the estimates, the PGIMER has carried out approximately 4,500 kidney transplants till now. Nearly 88% kidneys were donated by living donors, who were blood relatives of the patients, while the remaining were donated by the family members of deceased donors. At present, there are more than 2,500 patients with renal failure who are waiting for a kidney transplant.