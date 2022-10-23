PGI web portal made more patient-friendly

Tribune News Service

Naina Mishra

Chandigarh, October 22

Now, patients can download lab test reports on their mobile phones, view department-wise OPD schedule and use the pre-registration facility on the official website of the PGI. It has been upgraded to make it more patient-friendly.

For the ease of patients, the department-wise OPD schedule has been added to the website. A patient, after selecting the department and category, can see the consultant’s name, OPD days and its location.

Kumar Gaurav Dhawan, Deputy Director, PGI, said, “The website has been revamped in the past two days only. It is more patient-friendly and now, they can avail themselves of all facilities without having the need to ask anyone. The new website will tell a patient about the OPD schedule of each department and about each consultant. Lab reports can be downloaded easily and pre-registration facility will be easy now. This will save queue time of patients.”

On the day of pre-registration, a patient will have to get the “registration number” from a separate online registration counter from 8 am to 11 am. Patients can register online up to 30 days in advance.

The PGI has also started the appointment facility in the department of plastic surgery for patients of special clinics. Patients need to visit the respective registration counter 15 minutes prior to the appointment time.

The new web portal also has information regarding consultant or unit on the OPD schedule. In case, patients are unable to get on-line pre-registration on the desired date due to unavailability of quota, they can visit the hospital for registration at the respective OPD registration counters.

The OPD patients can also view their reports of biochemistry, biophysics, endocrinology, parasitology and virology labs on the web portal by entering a code and generating an OTP.

What upgraded portal offers