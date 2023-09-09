PGIMER cardiologist performs complex TAVI operation, awarded at national forum

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 8

Prof (Dr) Rajesh Vijayvergiya from the Department of Cardiology was honoured with ‘Best Case Award’ at IndiaValves conference, which held from September 1 to 3 in Mumbai. The conference, attended by over 900 participants and faculty members, delved into various facets of the percutaneous valve replacement therapy and its latest advancements.

Dr Vijayvergiya’s award-winning presentation was centered at a highly complex transcatheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI) procedure. The case involved a 75-year-old male suffering from critical aortic valve stenosis, compounded by severe calcium deposits. This challenging condition was successfully addressed through a TAVI operation conducted at Advanced Cardiac Centre of PGIMER here.

The TAVI procedure is a minimally invasive procedure in which an artificial aortic valve, crimped onto a delivery catheter, is skilfully manoeuvred through the groin artery to the heart for implantation. Subsequent to the valve’s successful placement, the delivery catheter is carefully withdrawn from the groin to conclude the procedure.

Speaking about this intricate TAVI case, Prof Vijayvergiya disclosed that the patient encountered an uncommon complication during the operation — an abrupt total occlusion of the left main coronary artery of the heart. Recognising the gravity of the situation, the medical team swiftly performed an emergency coronary angioplasty and stenting of the obstructed left main coronary artery. Their dedicated efforts bore fruit, leading to the patient’s remarkable recovery. He was discharged three days after the operation and underwent a symptom-free six-month follow-up.

Experts at the conference thoroughly examined and discussed this remarkable case, lauding the timely and coordinated teamwork that saved the patient’s life. Prof Vijayvergiya humbly attributed this award and recognition to his entire team, including Dr Basant Kumar, Associate Professor of Cardiology, Dr Sunder Negi, Associate Professor of Anaesthesia, resident doctors from the Cardiology and Anaesthesia Departments, and the entire technical and nursing staff.

