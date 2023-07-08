PGIMER celebrates 60th foundation day

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 7

The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) today celebrated its 60th foundation day.

The chief guest for the event, Prof M Srinivas, Director, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, in his address said, “In view of technological advancement, it is important that we do not lose the ‘high touch’ as no instrument, no technology, no equipment can replace human touch and compassion towards patients.”

Addressing the gathering, Prof Srinivas said, “Today’s doctors are definitely going through dilemma as they need to balance so many things with respect to time, technology, research, etc. There are times when there are ethical challenges, but the biggest yardstick of being a good doctor is when your patient expresses gratitude. This means more than any amount of money or awards.”

Prof Vivek Lal, PGIMER Director, said, “This institute, a global lighthouse of medical knowledge, stands tall because of the herculean commitment of its forefathers, who took this institute to a pedestal that simply inspired all of us. The umbilical cord with the patient for whom we are devoted, has not diluted at all, but only strengthened with time.”

As many as 32 PGIMER employees were honoured for their outstanding service.