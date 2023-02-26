 PGIMER plans critical care block, geriatric centre in new building : The Tribune India

PGIMER plans critical care block, geriatric centre in new building

To help boost infra, proposal sent to UT Administration for approval

PGIMER plans critical care block, geriatric centre in new building

The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, is set to receive a boost in infrastructure with the proposed establishment of a geriatric centre and a critical care block in the new building. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Naina Mishra

Chandigarh, February 25

The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, is set to receive a boost in infrastructure with the proposed establishment of a geriatric centre and a critical care block in the new building. The proposal has been sent to the UT Administration for approval.

About the centre

The geriatric centre will offer various clinical disciplines and act as a day-care centre for investigation, rehabilitation, respite care, dementia care and inpatient care for intensive care, diagnostic and therapeutic services.

In March 2019, the Union government had approved a 250-bed Geriatric Care and Rehabilitation Centre at the PGI with a budget of Rs 469 crore. The centre will cater to elderly patients with a special focus on care for 75+ population. The geriatric centre will offer various clinical disciplines and act as a day-care centre for investigation, rehabilitation, respite care, dementia care and inpatient care for intensive care, diagnostic and therapeutic services. The project is pegged at Rs 233 crore.

There was a need for an exclusive geriatric centre due to the increasing burden of morbidity in old age. Non-communicable diseases such as lifestyle-related and degenerative diseases are extremely common in older people, regardless of socio-economic status. Disabilities also affect functionality in old age, compromising the ability to pursue activities of daily living.

Furthermore, the centre will also introduce DM and MD courses in geriatrics to produce specialist doctors, giving a significant push to academics in this field

The Union Health Ministry has approved a 150-bedded critical care block at the PGI with a budget of Rs 120 crore. Out of this, Rs 20 crore has already been sanctioned for the project. The critical care building at the PGI is proposed under the PM Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission, which aims at preparing the country’s health infrastructure to face future pandemics such as Covid-19.

The need for an exclusive critical care block was felt during the Covid-19 pandemic when healthcare infrastructure got overburdened. The Centre had asked tertiary care hospitals interested in setting up a critical care block, and the PGI had consented to build one. The total cost of the critical care block project is Rs 208 crore, which will be funded by the Centre.

The establishment of the geriatric centre and critical care block will strengthen the PGIMER’s infrastructure and enable it to better serve the needs of elderly and critically ill patients. The proposed projects are expected to be a significant boost to healthcare and academics in the region.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

'Very serious': Central security agencies on Amritpal Singh's activities

2
Punjab

Centre in wait and watch on Punjab, mindful of Indira Gandhi’s 1980 ‘mistake’

3
Punjab

Ajnala incident could have been avoided, will change future course: Amritpal Singh

4
Punjab

‘Waris Punjab De’ chief Amritpal Singh a polytechnic dropout

5
Business

Some companies begin replacing human employees with ChatGPT

6
Punjab

Under pressure, Akal Takht sets up panel on issue

7
Comment

My memories of Yashji

8
Himachal

Heavy rains, snowfall likely in mid and higher reaches of Himachal from February 28 onwards

9
Himachal

Heavy rain, snowfall likely from February 28 in Himachal Pradesh

10
Nation

G20 Ministerial under India's Presidency ends without communique after no consensus on war in Ukraine

Don't Miss

View All
Biden nominates Indian-American Ajay Banga for World Bank president
Diaspora

Biden nominates Indian-American Ajay Banga for World Bank president

Dairy Milk omelette, anyone? It will make you forget Fanta Maggi and Oreo Pakora
Trending

Dairy Milk omelette, anyone? It will make you forget Fanta Maggi and Oreo Pakora

Indian-origin software engineer wins top National Geographic photography contest
Diaspora

Indian-origin software engineer wins top National Geographic photography contest

Canada welcomes record 2.26 lakh Indian students in 2022
Diaspora

Canada welcomes record 2.26 lakh Indian students in 2022

Kangra’s ‘organic’ wool exported to Europe, US
Himachal

Kangra's 'organic' wool exported to Europe, US

Many firsts as Rose Festival kicks off in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Many firsts as Rose Festival kicks off in Chandigarh

British Punjabi chef creates culinary roadmap of UK with new cookbook ‘Desi Kitchen’
Diaspora

British Punjabi chef creates culinary roadmap of UK with new cookbook ‘Desi Kitchen’

Sikhs in US told to shave or face strict action, slam correctional agency's discriminatory beard policy
Diaspora

Sikhs in US told to shave or face strict action, slam correctional agency's discriminatory beard policy

Top News

Excise policy scam:  Delhi Deputy CM Sisodia set to join CBI probe today

Sisodia appears before CBI for questioning in excise policy scam case, says not afraid of going to jail

Sisodia arrived at the heavily-barricaded CBI office after p...

Kashmiri Pandit shot dead by terrorists in J&K’s Pulwama: Police

Kashmiri Pandit shot dead by terrorists in J&K’s Pulwama: Police

Victim identified as 40-year-old Sanjay Sharma, a resident o...

Two gangsters killed in Goindwal jail clash in Tarn Taran

Two gangsters killed in Goindwal jail clash in Tarn Taran

Another gangster critically injured; Mandeep Singh alias Too...

AAP leaders detained for protesting near CBI office as Sisodia's questioning in liquor scam continues

AAP leaders detained for protesting near CBI office as Sisodia's questioning in liquor scam continues

Section 144 has been imposed in the south district, the poli...

Will cut every cent in foreign aid: GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley pledges to cut billions in foreign aid to Pakistan, China

Will cut every cent in foreign aid: GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley pledges to cut billions in foreign aid to Pakistan, China

‘The Biden administration resumed military aid to Pakistan, ...


Cities

View All

BSF shoots down China-made drone near International Border in Amritsar Sector

BSF shoots down China-made drone near International Border in Amritsar Sector

Amritsar Civic body seals properties of 60 tax defaulters in a week

Akalis seek resignation of Punjab CM, DGP

Two nabbed with country-made pistols in Amritsar

Two of robbers’ gang fall in police net in Tarn Taran

Pick-up & drop-off system at Chandigarh Railway Station: 10-minute free window now

Pick-up & drop-off system at Chandigarh Railway Station: 10-minute free window now

2 held for chopping off youth’s fingers in Mohali

5 heritage items of Chandigarh sold for Rs 1.3 crore in France

The Tribune Real Estate Expo 2023: Day 2 sees significant rise in footfall

Chandigarh Sahitya Akademi felicitates authors

AAP leaders detained for protesting near CBI office as Sisodia's questioning in liquor scam continues

AAP leaders detained for protesting near CBI office as Sisodia's questioning in liquor scam continues

Sisodia appears before CBI for questioning in excise policy scam case, says not afraid of going to jail

‘I pray to God that you soon return from jail’, tweets Kejriwal ahead of Sisodia’s CBI questioning

AAP governments in Punjab, Delhi will procure onions from you, don’t throw them away: Bhagwant Mann tells farmers in Gujarat

2020 Delhi riots: Nine men acquitted of torching medical store

In Kapurthala, Congress councillor caught in blue ration card row

In Kapurthala, Congress councillor caught in blue ration card row

Farmers lay siege to sugar mill over dues

Man held for desecration at Nandanpur gurdwara

Kapurthala 2nd best in timely approvals for new industries

Computer teachers to protest today

Rising dog bite cases in dist worrisome

Rising dog bite cases in dist worrisome

MC yet to launch anti-rabies vax drive for stray dogs in city

300 protesters booked for blocking national highway

Phagwara woman, husband arrested in honey trap case

ASI caught taking bribe of Rs 10K

Heritage festival off to colourful start in Patiala

Heritage festival off to colourful start in Patiala

Takht Jathedar, SGPC must act, says Harpal Singh Cheema

Post-raids, farm leader says targeted by CBI

Hiring of Agniveers: Register online by March 15