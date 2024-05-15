PGIMER researchers win accolades at world stage

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 14

PGIMER researchers showcased their excellence at recently concluded 14th International Priorities Conference 2024 held in Thailand from May 8 to 10. Among over 200 research presentations, Dr Yashika Chugh got the first prize, while Dr Jyoti Dixit settled for third prize for their outstanding research.

With over 350 participants from 44 countries, the conference is a global forum for sharing the latest knowledge and insights in the field of health economics and cost-effectiveness analysis.

Dr Chugh, a research scholar at the Department of Community Medicine and School of Public Health, was awarded the Best Oral Presentation for her research work on “Estimation for Cost-effectiveness Threshold for India”.

This study, funded by the Department of Health Research and led by Dr Shankar Prinja, Professor of Health Economics at PGI, was conducted in Haryana, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, UP, Odisha and Meghalaya.

Dr Dixit presented her research on “An Extended Cost-Effectiveness Analysis of Prevention and Control Strategies for Rheumatic Fever and Rheumatic Heart Disease in India”. This study is the first from India to demonstrate how the programme for control of rheumatic fever and rheumatic heart disease can be organised at community level.

