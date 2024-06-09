PGIMER tells faculty to interact in common language with patients

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 8

The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) authorities have instructed the faculty to communicate with patients in a language familiar to the latter in order to have a better communication. The PGI Director has communicated to faculty members to interact with patients in Hindi as per their (patients) convenience. It has been also suggested that in order to create general awareness among masses, informative videos should be made in Hindi and telecasted in various departments of the PGIMER.

“This is a regular circular for faculty members in order to strike a better coordination with patients. They have been asked to interact with patients in a common language. Signboards at the PGIMER are already getting upgraded in Hindi, Punjabi and English languages,” said a PGI official.

