PGIMER to hold session for bowel disease patients today

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 17

The country is believed to have the second highest number of Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) cases, Prof Usha Dutta, head of Gastroenterology Department at PGIMER, said today.

Briefing the media about IBD awareness, Prof Dutta said a patient education programme would be held at PGIMER tomorrow to mark World IBD Day that falls on May 19.

The event will be addressed by top doctors of the department. The gastroenterologists will educate the patients on therapies for IBD, dietary precautions and preventive care. Prof Dutta said the World IBD Day was led primarily by patient organisations in the hope of uniting all stakeholders, including patients, caregivers and doctors, in fighting the ever-rising disease.

“The theme for 2024 is ‘IBD has no borders’. Once considered a Western disease, IBD is now truly a global disease. India is believed to have the second highest number of IBD cases,” said Prof Dutta.

