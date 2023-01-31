PGIMER to soon roll out Tele-MANAS initiative

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 30

The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, is soon going to launch Tele-Mental Health Assistance and Networking across States (Tele-MANAS) initiative of the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare. Under this initiative, tele-mental health services will be provided round the clock, particularly catering to people in remote or under-served areas.

Dr Debashish Basu, Head of the Department of Psychiatry, said the department was planning to implement Tele-MANAS, but it was at the initial stage only.

“We are trying to recruit manpower for the implementation of the scheme. It will be rolled out soon as per the guidelines of the ministry,” said Dr Basu.

The Union Government aimed at opening at least one Tele-MANAS cell in each state or union territory. A toll-free round-the-clock helpline number (14416) has been set up across the country allowing callers to select the language of their choice for availing of services. The service is also accessible with 1-800-91-4416. Calls are being routed to Tele-MANAS cells in the respective state and union territory.

This will not only help in providing immediate mental healthcare services, but also facilitating continuum of care.