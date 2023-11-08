PGIMER tweaks recruitment rules for assistant professors

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 7

The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) has announced the approval and recommendation of modified recruitment rules for the posts of assistant professor in various specialties under the Department of Internal Medicine.

The Standing Academic Committee of the institute, in its meeting held on April 3, 2021, discussed and recommended these changes. The governing body of the institute convened a meeting on June 22, 2021, and reviewed the proposed modifications. Finally, the institute body, in its meeting held on September 6, 2023, approved the recommended changes.

The modifications pertain to the posts of assistant professor in several specialties, including clinical immunology & rheumatology, emergency medicine, clinical infectious diseases, geriatric medicine; haematology, oncology, benign haematology, bone marrow transplant, geriatric haematology, and medical oncology.

The changes in recruitment rules are expected to streamline the hiring process for assistant professors in these specialised fields within the Department of Internal Medicine.

In addition to these modifications, the institute has also made changes in the nomenclature of two specialties. Rheumatology is now officially renamed clinical immunology & rheumatology and infections diseases is rebranded as clinical infectious diseases.

The revised recruitment rules are expected to attract highly qualified professionals to the field of internal medicine and its specialised branches, ultimately benefitting patient care and medical research.