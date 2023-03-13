 PGI’s cardiac facility may soon get emergency cases directly : The Tribune India

PGI’s cardiac facility may soon get emergency cases directly

Patients referred by specialists to bypass Advanced Trauma Centre

PGI’s cardiac facility may soon get emergency cases directly

Pradeep Tewari



Tribune News Service

Naina Mishra

Chandigarh, March 12

The Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGI) is planning to introduce a new mechanism to save precious time for cardiac patients in need of emergency intervention.

According to the mechanism, patients who are referred by specialists for urgent cardiac care will be directed straight to the Heart Command Centre located in the Cardiology Department of PGI, instead of being sent to the Advanced Trauma Centre, for further evaluation and treatment.

Will reduce delay, save precious lives

  • Emergency cases currently arrive at Advanced Trauma Centre; those requiring cardiac care are sent to Cardiology Dept, often resulting in delay in treatment
  • PGI plans to send patients referred by specialists for urgent cardiac care straight to Heart Command Centre in Cardiology Dept, instead of trauma centre
  • This will allow the command centre to provide prompt care to patients and ensure precious time is not lost in giving treatment
  • New mechanism is likely to be implemented in coming months, and will improve outcomes for cardiac patients at institute

Currently, patients arriving at PGI’s Emergency area are examined by doctors to determine their condition. If they are found to have a cardiac emergency, they are referred to the Cardiology Department for further treatment. However, this process can be time-consuming and may delay critical care for cardiac patients.

To address this issue, PGI Director Vivek Lal says a new mechanism has been worked out wherein cardiac patients are referred directly to the Heart Command Centre by specialists, bypassing the Advanced Trauma Centre. Lal has emphasised the need for proper coordination between the Cardiology Department and other departments to ensure patients receive timely and efficient care.

Every minute counts

Every minute counts in cardiac emergencies, and this new system will help ensure patients get the care they need as quickly as possible. — A senior cardiologist at PGI

To implement this mechanism, the PGI is working on strengthening the Heart Command Centre’s manpower and infrastructure. This will allow the centre to provide prompt and effective care to cardiac patients, ensuring they receive the treatment they need as quickly as possible.

A senior cardiologist at the PGI says the new mechanism will help save crucial time in treating cardiac patients in case of medical emergency. “Every minute counts in cardiac emergencies, and this new system will help ensure patients get the care they need as quickly as possible. By streamlining the process of identifying cardiac emergencies and directing patients to the appropriate department for treatment, valuable time can be saved, and outcomes for cardiac patients can be improved,” he adds.

The new mechanism is expected to be implemented in the coming months. The Heart Command Centre is staffed by specialised cardiac care providers. Direct referral will eliminate the need for patients to go through the Advanced Trauma Centre, which is primarily intended for trauma cas es.

Streamlining infra, manpower

PGI is working on strengthening the Heart Command Centre’s manpower and infrastructure. By streamlining process of identifying cardiac emergencies and directing patients to appropriate department, valuable time can be saved

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab Education Minister Harjot Bains to tie the knot with IPS officer Jyoti Yadav

2
Nation

Indian-origin US citizen booked for smoking in bathroom, misbehaving with passengers on Air India's London-Mumbai flight

3
Delhi

Satish Kaushik death: Farmhouse owner's wife alleges husband's role in actor's death, police initiate inquiry

4
Business

Collapse of Silicon Valley Bank a 'big hit' for Indian startups, says California-based venture capitalist

5
Punjab

Two held for call spoofing pro-Khalistan message ahead of India-Australia Test match in Gujarat

6
Chandigarh

Sector 52-53 intersection at Chandigarh-Mohali border opens for commutation

7
World

'Red Alert' report urges Australia to prepare for war with China in 3 years

8
Haryana

Doctor thrashed by patient's attendants in Faridabad Civil Hospital; incident caught on CCTV

9
Sports

India vs Australia: Virat Kohli gets much awaited Test hundred, exciting day five finish on cards

10
J & K

Man arrested for killing woman, chopping her body into pieces in J-K's Budgam

Don't Miss

View All
Panchkula girl Anupama No. 1 shuttler in India
Chandigarh

Panchkula girl Anupama No. 1 shuttler in India

Google ex-MD Parminder Singh meets a Punjabi Airbnb host in Portugal; shares his delightful experience
Trending

Google ex-MD Parminder Singh meets a Punjabi Airbnb host in Portugal; shares his delightful experience

65-year-old US man 'robs' bank of $1 for in an attempt to be sent to jail
World

65-year-old US man 'robs' bank of $1 in an attempt to be sent to jail

Viral video: Elephant stops lorry to pull out some sugarcane mounted on it, wholesome video leave Internet in awe of it
Trending

Viral video: Elephant stops lorry to pull out some sugarcane mounted on it, wholesome video leave Internet in awe of it

Elon Musk apologises after mocking laid-off Twitter employee
World

Elon Musk apologises after mocking laid-off Twitter employee

2-bedroom flat fetches Chandigarh Housing Board Rs 1.03 crore
Chandigarh

2-bedroom flat fetches Chandigarh Housing Board Rs 1.03 crore

Stomping feet, women officers storm male bastion
Nation International Women’s Day

Stomping feet, women officers storm male bastion

IAF pilot from Ludhiana 1st woman to lead combat unit
Nation

Group Captain Shaliza Dhami: IAF pilot from Ludhiana 1st woman to lead combat unit

Top News

India's 'The Elephant Whisperers' wins Oscar for Best Documentary

India's 'The Elephant Whisperers' wins Oscar for Best Documentary

Director dedicates award to 'motherland India'

Oscars: RRR's globally viral 'Naatu Naatu' wins Best Original Song, India's second award

Oscars: RRR's globally viral 'Naatu Naatu' wins Best Original Song, India's second award

Oscars: Naatu Naatu LIVE performance gets a standing ovation; Deepika Padukone gives special shoutout

Oscars: Naatu Naatu live performance gets a standing ovation; Deepika Padukone gives special shoutout

Satish Kaushik’s death: Delhi farmhouse owner's wife alleges husband once said that he would use ‘blue pills and Russian girls to do away with the actor’

Satish Kaushik’s death: Delhi farmhouse owner's wife alleges husband once said that he would use ‘blue pills and Russian girls to do away with the actor’

Delhi farmhouse owner owned actor Rs 15 crore, initiate poli...

US bails out SVB depositors, says will get all their money back Silicon Valley Bank

US bails out SVB depositors, says will get all their money back Silicon Valley Bank

California regulators shut down Silicon Valley Bank on Frida...


Cities

View All

Sexual assault victim succumbs to injuries

Sexual assault victim succumbs to injuries

Sangrur youth dies of 'drug overdose'

Four accomplices of drug trafficker Harpreet nabbed

4 of family booked on rape charge

Delhi man dies of electrocution

Drug Hotspots: Bathinda villagers living in fear

Drug Hotspots: Bathinda villagers living in fear

Month on, Sec 52-53 stretch opened to traffic

Month on, Sec 52-53 stretch opened to traffic

Chandigarh temperature crosses 30 °C

Parking firm director held for fake bank guarantees

Open house: Is the annual hike in essential service charges justified?

Two riders stab Bathinda man to death at Zirakpur

Delhi’s Chirag flyover shut for repairs, commuters caught in traffic snarls

Delhi’s Chirag flyover shut for repairs, commuters caught in traffic snarls

DTC to add 100 electric buses to its fleet by April first week

DDA to plant 1 lakh saplings at Shastri Park

2 Nigerians dupe women on pretext of marriage, arrested

Delhi Govt releases videos on ‘Happiness Curriculum’

Banga man live-streams suicide on FB; wife booked

Banga man live-streams suicide on FB; wife booked

Depressed, man ends life

Kartapur police nab peddler, trace many theft cases to him

2 snatchers arrested

Free assistive devices given to 475 needy persons

Finance firm employee loot case cracked, two arrested in Ludhiana

Finance firm employee loot case cracked, two arrested in Ludhiana

Man dies of ‘drug overdose’ at Chaunta village; four held

Man shot at over money dispute in Ludhiana

Violation of Building Bylaws: Activist challenges town planner’s claims of action against offenders

Refund Rs 11.45 lakh foreclosure charges to customer, bank told

Punjabi varsity VC: Assurance on yearly grant hike satisfactory

Punjabi varsity VC: Assurance on yearly grant hike satisfactory