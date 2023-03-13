PGI’s cardiac facility may soon get emergency cases directly

Tribune News Service

Naina Mishra

Chandigarh, March 12

The Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGI) is planning to introduce a new mechanism to save precious time for cardiac patients in need of emergency intervention.

According to the mechanism, patients who are referred by specialists for urgent cardiac care will be directed straight to the Heart Command Centre located in the Cardiology Department of PGI, instead of being sent to the Advanced Trauma Centre, for further evaluation and treatment.

Currently, patients arriving at PGI’s Emergency area are examined by doctors to determine their condition. If they are found to have a cardiac emergency, they are referred to the Cardiology Department for further treatment. However, this process can be time-consuming and may delay critical care for cardiac patients.

To address this issue, PGI Director Vivek Lal says a new mechanism has been worked out wherein cardiac patients are referred directly to the Heart Command Centre by specialists, bypassing the Advanced Trauma Centre. Lal has emphasised the need for proper coordination between the Cardiology Department and other departments to ensure patients receive timely and efficient care.

To implement this mechanism, the PGI is working on strengthening the Heart Command Centre’s manpower and infrastructure. This will allow the centre to provide prompt and effective care to cardiac patients, ensuring they receive the treatment they need as quickly as possible.

A senior cardiologist at the PGI says the new mechanism will help save crucial time in treating cardiac patients in case of medical emergency. “Every minute counts in cardiac emergencies, and this new system will help ensure patients get the care they need as quickly as possible. By streamlining the process of identifying cardiac emergencies and directing patients to the appropriate department for treatment, valuable time can be saved, and outcomes for cardiac patients can be improved,” he adds.

The new mechanism is expected to be implemented in the coming months. The Heart Command Centre is staffed by specialised cardiac care providers. Direct referral will eliminate the need for patients to go through the Advanced Trauma Centre, which is primarily intended for trauma cas es.

