PGI’s critical care block to have its own MRI, CT scan machines

The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, is set to construct a state-of-the-art critical care block (CCB) equipped with its own MRI and CT scan machines. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Naina Mishra

Chandigarh, June 9

The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, is set to construct a state-of-the-art critical care block (CCB) equipped with its own MRI and CT scan machines. The decision aims at eliminating the need for shifting critically-ill patients between different blocks, ensuring efficient and timely diagnosis and treatment.

The proposed project, estimated to cost Rs 208.92 crore, has received a substantial allocation of Rs 120 crore under the Pradhan Mantri - Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM).

The PGI, which serves as a tertiary care referral centre for North India, including Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Western Uttar Pradesh, and North-Eastern states, plays a vital role in meeting the healthcare needs of the region.

The critical care block, which aims at accommodating 150 beds, will be constructed as part of the Pradhan Mantri - Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM) initiative. It will cater to the critical healthcare needs of patients, ensuring the availability of advanced diagnostic and therapeutic facilities under one roof. Moreover, the inclusion of dedicated MRI and CT scan machines, which were not initially outlined in the equipment list provided in the guidelines, will further enhance the efficiency of patient care.

With the implementation of the critical care block (CCB) at the PGI, the institute aims at providing specialised critical care services to patients, ensuring prompt diagnosis and treatment without the need for inter-block patient transfers. This significant step towards improving healthcare infrastructure will undoubtedly enhance the institute’s capabilities and further strengthen its position as a premier healthcare institution in the country.

The estimated cost of the project, as detailed in the detailed project report (DPR) prepared by the PGI, amounts to Rs 208.92 crore. Out of this, an allocation of Rs 120 crore has been made under the PM-ABHIM initiative.

The remaining funds, approximately Rs 88.92 crore, will be sourced from the regular budget of the institute. Additionally, the DPR incorporates the cost of additional equipment, including labs and radiological diagnostic facilities such as CT and MRI machines, which were not initially accounted for in the guidelines, amounting to Rs 52.16 crore.

The need for an exclusive critical care block was felt during the Covid-19 pandemic when healthcare infrastructure became overburdened. The Centre had asked tertiary care hospitals interested in setting up a critical care block, and the PGI had consented to build one.

Estimated cost of project Rs 208.92cr

The estimated cost of the project, as detailed in the detailed project report (DPR) prepared by the PGI, amounts to Rs 208.92 crore. Out of this, an allocation of Rs 120 crore has been made under the PM-ABHIM initiative. The remaining funds, approximately Rs 88.92 crore, will be sourced from the regular budget of the institute.

New facility to be equipped with 150 beds

The critical care block, which aims at accommodating 150 beds, will be constructed as part of the Pradhan Mantri - Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM) initiative. It will cater to the critical healthcare needs of patients, ensuring the availability of advanced diagnostic and therapeutic facilities under one roof

