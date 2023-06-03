PGI's finance panel gives nod to non-faculty posts

Tribune News Service

Naina Mishra

Chandigarh, June 2

The Standing Finance Committee of the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGI) has given the green light to the creation of non-faculty positions for establishment of the National Institute of Telemedicine (NIT).

The aim is to offer clinical services, medical education and research facilities in various specialties and super-specialties through telemedicine.

Traditionally, telemedicine has focused on tele-consultation, wherein experts provide medical advice remotely to patients in distant locations. However, with the proposed NIT, the Department of Telemedicine envisions a comprehensive approach to healthcare, medical education, and research in the realm of telemedicine and digital health technology.

To ensure the success of the NIT, the creation of non-faculty positions has been proposed. The senior technician (telemedicine) will report on the function and progress of the service. This position requires a deep understanding of telemedicine services, as well as strong working relationships with doctors, physicians, and personnel management skills. The senior technician will perform device checks with on-call physicians to ensure seamless communication and access to remote clients.

Similarly, the junior technician (telemedicine) will work with electronic and electro-medical equipment integrated with communication technology. Acting as a primary contact for scheduling telemedicine consultations, the technician will serve as a liaison between referring physicians, specialty physicians, and staff. Additionally, they will be responsible for setting up appointments with patients, install or remove telemedicine units as needed. Promptly reporting significant changes in patients’ conditions to the office will be among their key duties.

Further, the post of content developer-cum-programmer has also been proposed to record crucial patient data, including illness details, disease type, treatment methods, and outcomes. This comprehensive record-keeping will enable long-term analysis of patient outcomes and inform future research endeavours.

With the implementation of these initiatives, patients at the PGI can expect enhanced access to quality healthcare, while medical professionals and researchers can leverage telemedicine’s potential to expand their reach and make significant contributions to the field of healthcare.

Under the proposal, the Department of Telemedicine has also outlined five modules to enhance the telemedicine infrastructure at the PGI. The first module aims to bolster online consultation services, enabling patients to receive expert medical advice remotely. The second module involves the establishment of a national tele-education hub, which will record lectures and educational content from all lecture theatres and auditoria of the institute. This initiative will facilitate the development of educational courses in telemedicine and digital health technology.

The third module will allow augmentation of existing services of m-Health and health informatics. This module will leverage digital technology to enhance healthcare delivery and information management. The fourth module aims to establish the NIT as a national resource centre for tele-evidence, gathering evidence-based data and research related to telemedicine. Through the fifth module, the NIT will offer tele-clinics to different departments of the PGI, allowing patients to access specialised care remotely.