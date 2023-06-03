 PGI's finance panel gives nod to non-faculty posts : The Tribune India

PGI's finance panel gives nod to non-faculty posts

Meant for National Institute of Telemedicine

PGI's finance panel gives nod to non-faculty posts


Tribune News Service

Naina Mishra

Chandigarh, June 2

The Standing Finance Committee of the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGI) has given the green light to the creation of non-faculty positions for establishment of the National Institute of Telemedicine (NIT).

The aim is to offer clinical services, medical education and research facilities in various specialties and super-specialties through telemedicine.

Traditionally, telemedicine has focused on tele-consultation, wherein experts provide medical advice remotely to patients in distant locations. However, with the proposed NIT, the Department of Telemedicine envisions a comprehensive approach to healthcare, medical education, and research in the realm of telemedicine and digital health technology.

Offering clinical services online

  • National Institute of Telemedicine aims to offer clinical services, medical education and research facilities in various specialties through online mode
  • Sr technician (telemedicine) will handle progress of services, perform device checks with on-call physicians and ensure access to remote clients
  • Jr technician (telemedicine) will be points man for scheduling consultations; will liaise between physicians & staff, set up appointments with patients
  • Content developer-cum-programmer will record patient data such as illness details, disease type, treatment methods and outcomes

To ensure the success of the NIT, the creation of non-faculty positions has been proposed. The senior technician (telemedicine) will report on the function and progress of the service. This position requires a deep understanding of telemedicine services, as well as strong working relationships with doctors, physicians, and personnel management skills. The senior technician will perform device checks with on-call physicians to ensure seamless communication and access to remote clients.

Similarly, the junior technician (telemedicine) will work with electronic and electro-medical equipment integrated with communication technology. Acting as a primary contact for scheduling telemedicine consultations, the technician will serve as a liaison between referring physicians, specialty physicians, and staff. Additionally, they will be responsible for setting up appointments with patients, install or remove telemedicine units as needed. Promptly reporting significant changes in patients’ conditions to the office will be among their key duties.

Further, the post of content developer-cum-programmer has also been proposed to record crucial patient data, including illness details, disease type, treatment methods, and outcomes. This comprehensive record-keeping will enable long-term analysis of patient outcomes and inform future research endeavours.

With the implementation of these initiatives, patients at the PGI can expect enhanced access to quality healthcare, while medical professionals and researchers can leverage telemedicine’s potential to expand their reach and make significant contributions to the field of healthcare.

Under the proposal, the Department of Telemedicine has also outlined five modules to enhance the telemedicine infrastructure at the PGI. The first module aims to bolster online consultation services, enabling patients to receive expert medical advice remotely. The second module involves the establishment of a national tele-education hub, which will record lectures and educational content from all lecture theatres and auditoria of the institute. This initiative will facilitate the development of educational courses in telemedicine and digital health technology.

The third module will allow augmentation of existing services of m-Health and health informatics. This module will leverage digital technology to enhance healthcare delivery and information management. The fourth module aims to establish the NIT as a national resource centre for tele-evidence, gathering evidence-based data and research related to telemedicine. Through the fifth module, the NIT will offer tele-clinics to different departments of the PGI, allowing patients to access specialised care remotely.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Video: 2 friends from Punjab and Haryana collaborate to sell tea on Mumbai streets from boot of their Rs 70 lakh luxury car

2
Punjab

Punjab: 3 IAS, 35 PCS officers transferred

3
Nation

Odisha train accident: 70 dead, 350 injured as Coromandel, Bengaluru-Howrah Express trains derail in Balasore district

4
Nation

Rs 280 crore vanished as another Indian startup founder enjoyed lavish lifestyle

5
Nation

Woman IAF officer in UP duped of Rs 23 lakh on pretext of marriage

6
Nation

‘Had informed PM Modi in 2021 about repeated sexual harassment by WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan’: says female wrestler in FIR

7
Haryana

Punjab and Haryana High Court dismisses Haryana IAS officer Vijay Dahiya's anticipatory bail plea

8
Sports

Members of '83 WC winning team issue statement on wrestlers issue; BCCI chief Binny distances himself from it

9
Punjab

Chandigarh court grants bail to Beant Singh assassination convict Gurmeet Singh

10
Nation

If WFI chief not arrested, farmers will take wrestlers to Jantar Mantar on June 9: Rakesh Tikait after 'khap mahapanchayat'

Don't Miss

View All
2 friends, one from Punjab, other from Haryana sell Rs 20 a cup tea from their Rs 70 lakh luxury car on Mumbai streets
Trending

Video: 2 friends from Punjab and Haryana collaborate to sell tea on Mumbai streets from boot of their Rs 70 lakh luxury car

Jailed AAP leader picked for market panel post
Punjab

Jailed AAP leader picked for market panel post of Anandpur Sahib

Elon Musk reclaims position as world’s richest person
Business

Elon Musk reclaims position as world’s richest person

Wet spell continues in Haryana, Punjab
Haryana

Wet spell continues in Haryana, Punjab

Canada: Punjabi community celebrates victory of four candidates in Alberta provincial polls
Diaspora

Punjabi community in Canada celebrates victory of 4 candidates in Alberta provincial polls

Himachal Pradesh to have heliport in Chandigarh linking all 12 dists
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh to have heliport in Chandigarh linking all 12 districts

Freak weather conditions affect sweetness of melons
Haryana

Freak weather conditions affect sweetness of muskmelons, watermelons

Intense rainfall may continue in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal

Intense rain may continue in Himachal Pradesh

Top News

Odisha train crash LIVE updated: Accident one of deadliest in Indian Railways history; 233 dead

Odisha train crash LIVE update: Accident one of deadliest in Indian Railways history; 233 dead

Railway minister Vaishnaw visits accident site; says main fo...

Midnight hoax bomb call near Golden Temple puts Amritsar police on alert

Midnight hoax bomb call near Golden Temple puts Amritsar police on alert

Though no bomb was found, the police have taken four persons...

Trafficking trail: 27 agents booked, but only 4 arrested

Trafficking trail: 27 agents booked, but only 4 arrested

Many fled abroad | Cops to issue lookout circular

‘Stripped, starved, thrashed’, 43-year-old recalls tale of woe

'Stripped, starved, thrashed', 43-year-old recalls tale of woe

9 more Punjab women rescued from Oman

Wrestler told PM Modi of sexual abuse by Brij Bhushan 2 years ago, says FIR

Wrestler told PM Modi of sexual abuse by Brij Bhushan 2 years ago, says FIR

‘Groping, stalking, coercion, intimidation’ — wrestlers narr...


Cities

View All

Midnight hoax bomb call near Golden Temple puts Amritsar police on alert

Midnight hoax bomb call near Golden Temple puts Amritsar police on alert

Operation Bluestar anniversary: Over 4K cops, paramilitary forces deployed in city

Guru Nanak Dev varsity to conduct CET, centralised counselling for BEd course

Eight properties of tax defaulters sealed by MC

Man dies in accident on flyover

SOP for probe into mishaps involving CTU drivers ready

SOP for probe into mishaps involving CTU drivers ready

City Mayor, councillor for reducing project period

Class XI admissions subject to decision on writ plea: HC

Mayor kicks off 'Chipkar' campaign for cyclists

Contract nurses to continue till regular candidates join work: HC

HC allows Sisodia to meet ailing wife today

HC allows Sisodia to meet ailing wife today

Man gets 7-year jail, father 3 in riots case

Days after delivery, 12-year-old girl runs away from hospital

Days after delivery, 12-year-old girl runs away from hospital

Wanted for murder, robberies, Gurdaspur resident nabbed

Mobile data to help Anganwari workers track nutritional status of women, kids

Lohian girl slips, dies on trip to Niagara Falls

Map of new wards not out in Phagwara, BJP leaders miffed

~756-cr elevated road project set to miss another deadline

Rs 756-cr elevated road project set to miss another deadline

MC officials indulging in frauds to develop illegal colonies: PAC

Operation Bluestar anniv: Police step up vigil

Release salaries of sanitation workers in a month, officials told

Pay to be disbursed after police verification, check-up: Civic body

Untimely rains raise dengue worry

Untimely rains raise dengue worry

Two mobile phones, intoxicant recovered from jail inmates

Punjabi varsity lads grab gold in hockey

Fatehgarh Sahib loot mastermind held, Rs 33L seized

Anganwadi centres lack basic facilities: Workers