PGI's Gastro Department doctors bring laurels

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 15

The Department of Gastroenterology bagged awards during the annual conference of the Indian Society of Gastroenterology, which was held in Pune in hybrid format on February 12 and 13.

Prof Usha Dutta received the best mentor award of the Indian Society of Gastroenterology and delivered the Prof Rakesh Tandon Oration on “Promoting healing in inflammatory bowel disease: A mucosal perspective”.

Dr Jimil Shah won the prize in video forum on “Endoscopic management of complicated appendicitis: Expanding horizons of therapeutic endoscopy”, where Dr Shah demonstrated novel innovative technique to manage a complicated patient with appendicitis. The complicated patient of appendicitis was managed using a non-invasive interventional technique.

Dr Anuraag Jena won the ISG DM/DNB Best Thesis Award for his novel work on “Role of oral fluconazole in reducing disease activity in patients with active ulcerative colitis: A double blind randomised placebo controlled trial”.

Prevalence and predictors of fungal infection in patients with inflammatory bowel disease was identified. Oral fluconazole therapy was done to reduce disease activity in patients with inflammatory bowel disease.

Dr Deepak James won the prize in e-poster on endoscopy/pancreatobiliary titled “comparison of ejection fraction in patients with gallstones with healthy subjects – A systematic review and meta-analysis”.

Aarti Darra, a PhD student of Prof Usha Dutta, won first prize in the Young Investigator Award section for her work entitled “Duodenal dysbiosis and reduced duodenal oxygenation in patients with Type-2 diabetes mellitus: A prospective study”.

Dr Pankaj Kumar won the Young Investigator Award for his work entitled “Fluorine18- Fluorodeoxglucose labelled autologus leukocytes positron emission tomography computed tomography enterography: A novel non-invasive method for evaluating the extent and activity of Crohn’s disease”.

