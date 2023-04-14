PGI's Telemedicine Dept celebrates foundation day

Chandigarh, April 13
The Department of Telemedicine, PGI, celebrated its 18th foundation day in the Kairon Administrative Block here today. The programme was hosted by Prof Biman Saikia, Head, Department of Telemedicine, along with his team of project leaders.
The occasion was graced online by chief guest Prof Meenu Singh, pioneer behind the establishment of the Telemedicine Department at the PGI, who is currently the Executive Director, AIIMS, Rishikesh, along with PGI Director Prof Vivek Lal, Registrar Ummed Mathur and other dignitaries of the institute.
Dr Sanjay Sood, Associate Director and Project Director of e-Sanjeevani, a tele-consultation service platform developed by CDAC, Mohali, was guest speaker for the event. All guests were warmly welcomed by Dr Amit Agarwal, Project Lead, Department of Telemedicine.
