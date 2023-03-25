 PGI’s Urology Dept gets nod for cadaver kidney transplant : The Tribune India

PGI’s Urology Dept gets nod for cadaver kidney transplant

Tribune News Service

Naina Mishra

Chandigarh, March 24

Nearly a month after the Urology Department of the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGI) performed its first live kidney transplant, an approval to perform cadaver renal transplantation has been received from the Centre.

The addition of cadaveric transplantation to the Urology Department’s services will greatly reduce the waiting period for patients as earlier only the Renal Transplant Department was tasked with performing both kinds of transplantations.

Will help reduce waiting period

  • So far, PGI’s Renal Transplant Dept was tasked with performing both live and cadaveric renal transplants
  • Cadaveric transplant service at Urology Department will reduce waiting period for patients
  • At PGI, 3,221 renal failure patients are currently awaiting transplant
  • Urology Dept has already performed three successful live transplants since Feb 20

As many as 3,221 renal failure patients are currently in the waiting list to get a kidney transplant at the PGI. With the addition of cadaveric transplantation service, the department will now be able to provide timely treatment to patients with renal failure. The department has already successfully performed three live kidney transplants since February 20.

Renal transplantation is widely regarded as the best treatment for renal failure, as it improves the quality of life and prolongs life expectancy. However, there is a significant gap between the demand and supply of kidneys, making it difficult for patients in need of a transplant to receive one in a timely manner.

“The approval of cadaveric transplantation is a significant milestone for the Urology Department and will have a positive impact on the lives of patients. The department’s ability to provide this vital service will ensure patients receive the best care, improving their chances of a successful outcome and allowing them to lead fulfilling lives. The waiting period for renal transplant has already started to reduce,” said Prof Vivek Lal, PGI Director.

A live donor kidney transplant is a surgical procedure in which a healthy kidney is removed from a living donor and transplanted into a recipient with renal failure. This type of transplant is the most common form of kidney transplantation and has the advantage of being performed with a healthy organ that is immediately available for transplant. Such transplants are generally associated with better outcomes and longer survival rates for the recipient compared to cadaveric transplants.

On the other hand, a cadaveric transplant, also known as a deceased donor kidney transplant, is a surgical procedure in which a kidney is taken from a deceased donor and transplanted into a recipient with renal failure. The organ is obtained from a person who has died, usually as a result of brain death or circulatory death, and is then evaluated to ensure it is suitable for transplantation.

Viable option for patients in need

Opposed to harvesting a healthy kidney from a living donor and transplanting into a recipient with renal failure, in cadaveric transplantation, organ is obtained from a dead person. There is usually a longer waiting period due to demand and supply issue, as consent is required from kin to harvest organ. But it offers a viable option for patients who can’t get a live donor kidney transplant

