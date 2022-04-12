PGTI championship tees off today

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 11

The TATA Steel PGTI Players Championship-2022 by the Chandigarh Golf Club on its premises from April 12 to 15. The tournament will carry a prize purse of Rs50 lakh. A pro-am event will be staged on April 16.

The event will see 126 players, includes 123 professionals and three amateurs, competing. The leading Indian professionals in the fray are Udayan Mane, Khalin Joshi, defending champion Karandeep Kochhar of the city, Honey Baisoya, Yuvraj Singh Sandhu, Kshitij Naveed Kaul, Manu Gandas, Abhijit Singh Chadha, Akshay Sharma and Aadil Bedi to name a few.

Local lad Yuvraj Singh Sandhu, currently ranked second on the TATA Steel PGTI Order of Merit, is the highest-ranked player on the Order of Merit among those participating in the event.

The foreign challenge will be led by Sri Lankans Mithun Perera, N Thangaraja and Anura Rohana, Md Zamal Hossain Mollah, Badal Hossain, Md Akbar Hossain, Md Sayum, Md Muaj and Md Somrat Sikdar of Bangladesh as well as Nepal’s Sukra Bahadur Rai.

Besides Kochhar, Sandhu, Chadha, Sharma and Bedi, the other top golfers from the tricity participating in the event include Angad Cheema, Harendra Gupta, Harmeet Kahlon, Amandeep Johl, Gurbaaz Mann, Ranjit Singh and Amritinder Singh.

“We thank the Chandigarh Golf Club for their support in helping establish the TATA Steel PGTI Players Championship as a regular feature. We also thank Gujarat Tourism for coming on board as the associate partner for the event. The club has always produced fascinating finishes. We look forward to another intense week of competition,” said Uttam Singh Mundy, CEO, PGTI.

“The course is in immaculate condition and will test the skills of the best golfers in the country. As we have a strong field this week, we expect the record for the lowest winning total at the Chandigarh Golf Club, which currently stands at 20-under 268, to be broken,” said KS Sibia, captain, Chandigarh Golf Club.