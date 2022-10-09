PGTI meet: N Thangaraja & team win Pro-Am event

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 8

Sri Lankan professional N Thangaraja and his team won the Pro-Am event of the TATA Steel PGTI Players Championship at Panchkula Golf Club today. Thangaraja’s team comprising of amateurs Darvesh Kumar, MP Singh and Biren Nagi posted a score of 53.5. Bengaluru-based professional Chikkarangappa S and his team comprising of amateurs Arun Gupta, Hitesh Arora and Suneet Sehgal were runner-up with a score of 54.4.

The contest for the closest to the pin (on hole no 2) was won by Sanjeev Rathi, who landed the shot within 16 feet and eight inches of the pin. The closest to the pin (on hole no 13) was won by Shantanu Puri, who shot four feet and five inches from the pin. The prize for the straightest drive on hole no 14 was claimed by Rakesh Jolly, who landed his drive within 12 inches from the centre of the fairway.