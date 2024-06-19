Phantoms log 8-run win in Sher-e-Punjab Cup

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 18

In a high-scoring outing, the Royal Phantoms defeated the BLV Blasters by eight runs during the ongoing Sher-e-Punjab T20 Cup at IS Bindra PCA Stadium. Batting first, the Phantoms posted 209/5 in their allotted 20 overs. The openers, Jaskaranvir Singh Paul (47 off 30 balls) and Anmolpreet Singh (47 off 38 balls), gave the team a perfect start. However, a 72-run contribution off 34 balls by Vaibhav Kalra uplifted the innings. Aryan Mehra claimed 3/46 to remain the pick of the bowlers. In reply, Blasters had come close to achieving the target but managed to score 201 in allotted overs. The left-handed opener, Harnoor Singh Pannu, hogged the limelight by scoring 87 off 47 balls. Anmolpreet Singh and Sohraab Dhaliwal claimed two wickets each to secure the win for their side.

