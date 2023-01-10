Pharma audit course begins at NIPER, Mohali

Mohali, January 9
A two week intensive training programme on "Pharmaceutical GMP audits and self-Inspections" started at the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER).
A total of 19 participants from 11 countries, including Ethiopia, Malawi, Maldives, Tanzania, Sudan, Bangladesh, Guatemala, Kenya, Mozambique, Kazakhstan and Sri Lanka with background of drug regulatory, pharmacist and quality control are attending this course. Resource persons from the pharmaceutical industry, academia and regulatory agencies will be delivering lectures in this programme.
About four sessions will be held on hands-on training on conducting the audits and self-inspections at NIPER's GMP facilities.
Visit to a pharma industry and academic institute is also a part of the programme.
Today, the inaugural function was held at the convention centre, NIPER.
Introduction to Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation Prgramme of the Government of India and present course was given by Banoth Rajkumar Naik, the course coordinator.
Prof Dulal Panda, Director, NIPER, SAS Nagar, while addressing participants said, “Audits are important. A country's strength can be accessed from the quality of audits it has and follow-up of the audit compliance.”
He further mentioned, “A good audit system in pharma industry not only saves million dollars but also million lives. Such programmes will lead to better exchange and help us understand each other. The participants should enjoy the Indian culture.”
