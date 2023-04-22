 Phase 2 of Sector 53 housing scheme: Chandigarh Housing Board to construct 48 four-bedroom flats : The Tribune India

Phase 2 of Sector 53 housing scheme: Chandigarh Housing Board to construct 48 four-bedroom flats

Plans to start work in June; each unit to cost around Rs 2.5 crore

The Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) has planned to construct four-bedroom flats under the general housing scheme to be launched next month in Sector 53 here. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Dushyant Singh Pundir

Chandigarh, April 21

The Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) has planned to construct four-bedroom flats under the general housing scheme to be launched next month in Sector 53 here.

A CHB official said the board was going to launch the general housing scheme in Sector 53 in mid-May. It was also decided to construct four-bedroom flats in the phase 2 of the scheme. He said nearly 48 four-bedroom flats would be constructed and each flat would cost nearly Rs 2.5 crore.

The agenda item for the same would be tabled at a meeting of the Board of Directors scheduled to be held in the last week of April.

The CHB plans to start construction of flats in June and handover possession to allottees in April 2026, he said.

Under the phase I of the scheme, the CHB will offer 340 flats in three categories — 192 three-bedroom (172 to be allotted through computerised draw of lots and 20 ground floor units under assured allotment scheme), 100 two-bedroom (90 units through draw and 10 first floor units under assured allotment scheme) and 48 two-room EWS flats to be allotted through a draw of lots only.

A three-bedroom flat is expected to cost Rs 1.65 crore, two-bedroom nearly Rs 1.40 crore and two-room EWS around Rs 55 lakh. The final prices will be approved by the board. When the scheme was first floated in 2018, a three-bedroom flat was offered for as high as Rs 1.8 crore, a two-bedroom flat for Rs 1.5 crore and a one-bedroom flat for Rs 95 lakh.

The CHB has slashed the earnest amount, which used to be 10 per cent of the total flat cost. Now, for the three-bedroom flat, the earnest money has been fixed at Rs 3 lakh, for two-bedroom flat Rs 2 lakh and Rs 1 lakh for EWS flat.

The flats will be allotted on a self-finance basis under which the allottee will be required to make 100 per cent payment in five bi-yearly equated instalments, along with interest at 12 per cent per annum from the date of issuance of acceptance-cum-demand letter.

Only those whose spouse or minor children don’t own any residential plot/house, in full or in part, in Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula are eligible for the scheme. However, if the individual share of a person in such a property is less than 100 square yards, they can also apply for the flats.

After having scrapped the general housing scheme nearly three years ago, the CHB is set to re-launch it in Sector 53 in mid-May.

After getting a poor response from public, the CHB had decided to scrap the general housing scheme in March 2020. Even after slashing the prices twice, the CHB had failed to elicit good response to the scheme, receiving only 178 applications for 492 flats to be built under various categories.

The Board of Directors of the CHB had in February approved the revival of the scheme. As many as 340 flats will now be built under the scheme.

Conversion of leasehold apartments to be discussed

During a meeting to be held in the last week of April, the board will take up the issue of conversion of leasehold apartments in the Sector 63 housing scheme to freehold. There are 21,000 allottees. The CHB had launched the scheme in 2008. There are 2,108 flats. Of these 336 are three-bedroom, 888 two-bedroom and 564 are one-bedroom apartments. Also, there are 320 EWS apartments.

Agenda to be tabled before board

