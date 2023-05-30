Phase 3 of IAF Heritage Centre in Chandigarh under consideration

Tribune News Service

Dushyant Singh Pundir

Chandigarh, May 29

After getting an overwhelming response, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has now planned to expand the IAF Heritage Centre in Sector 18 under Phase 3.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated the heritage centre on May 8. Since its inauguration, the centre has witnessed a footfall of nearly 6,000 people.

Sources said a meeting regarding the expansion plan had been scheduled for May 31. Phase 3 is likely to be completed within six months, said officials, adding that the proposal had been cleared by the Command Headquarters.

The sources said Phase 3 would be developed under the nomenclature, “IAF Aerospace and Technical Centre”. It would be set up in the adjoining hall with an area of nearly13,000 sq ft. It would have more electronic systems, simulators and engines etc.

Phase 1 and 2 of the centre are being run by the UT Tourism Department.

An official of the Tourism Department said nearly 6,000 people had visited the centre since its inauguration on May 8. He said the footfall was likely to go up as schools would be closed for summer vacations.

The entry ticket for an adult has been priced at Rs 50, while the entry is free for children below 18 years of age. For the immersive experience with simulators, there are three slots of 25 people each at 10 am, 12 pm and 3 pm, subject to prior bookings, said an official.

The simulator experience costs Rs 295 for both children and adults. Tickets are available on the Chandigarh Tourism app and at the counters. The centre remains open from 10 am to 6 pm.

The heritage centre has eight attractions in total, including aircraft models and weapon displays. The biggest attraction, however, is its very own flight simulator. Besides, informative exhibits, including aero engines, aircraft, kiosks and other air force artefacts, machines/fixtures, films on achievements and personalities, have also been set up. A souvenir shop is also part of the museum. The centre also has five vintage aircraft along with a cockpit exposure. A theme-based cafe is also operational for the public. A wall with pictures of 58 vintage and retired aircraft has also been set up.

