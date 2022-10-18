Mohali: Phase 7, Sector 70 road repair work gets underway

Tribune News Service

Mohali, October 17

The MC today started repairing roads in Phase 7 and Sector 70 here.

MC officials said three contractors had been engaged to carry out the work at the cost of Rs 2 crore. One of the contractors has started the work.

Officials said most main roads of the town would be repaired in the coming days. “Work orders have been placed and the contractors have been asked to complete the work at the earlier,” said Deputy Mayor Kuljit Bedi.

Officials of the engineering wing said the repair work was likely to be completed in a month. Earlier, the work was delayed due to rains and drop in temperature.

Residents have been complaining of bad condition of roads in Mohali for the past sometime. Most roads in Mohali have potholes.

The Airport Road, one of the main roads connecting Zirakpur and Kharar and passing through busy markets, is in a bad shape. Roads near the IISER light point, Sohana light point and the bridge near PSEB buildings need urgent repairs.

#Mohali