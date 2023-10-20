Phone snatched at Sarangpur

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: Jubair, a resident of Mohali, has reported that two unidentified persons, who were riding a motorcycle, snatched his mobile phone near the furniture market, Sarangpur. A case under Sections 379A and 34 of the IPC has been registered at the Sarangpur police station. TNS

Resident duped by cybercriminal

Chandigarh: A case has been registered by the cybercrime police station on a complaint filed by Vijay Kumar, a resident of Sector 42, against an unidentified person for duping him on the pretext of getting double returns. The online fraud usurped the money he gave to the former on the promise of high profits. Investigation into the case is in progress. TNS

Man loses Rs 45L to developer

Chandigarh: A case under Sections 406, 420, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B of the IPC has been registered at the Sector 34 police station on a complaint filed by Garvit Singh, a resident of Dera Bassi. He alleged that Satish Kumar Gupta, Raman Gupta, Pardeep Gupta, Anupam Gupta, of M/S Gupta Builders and Promoters Private Limited, SCO No. 196-197, Sector 34-A, cheated him of Rs 45,25,069 regarding the sale of a 2BHK unit of their project “Athens-1” in 2019. Investigation into the case is underway. TNS

Man booked on cheating charge

Chandigarh: A case under Sections 420 and 406 of the IPC has been registered at the Maloya police station on a complaint filed by a woman resident of Maloya Colony. She alleged that Sikandar cheated her of Rs 8 lakh regarding sale of property. Investigation into the case is going on. TNS

DAV College staffers protest

Chandigarh: On the call given by the Punjab and Chandigarh College Teachers' Union (PCCTU), DAV College Teachers' Union held a silent protest on Thursday in support of self-financed staff members who have been seeking 7th Pay Commission grades. The protest will again be held on November 19 and 25 at privately managed government-aided colleges of the UT. TNS

Principal wins medal in yoga

Chandigarh: Dr Mahender Singh, Principal, Government College of Yoga Education and Health, Sector 23, claimed a silver medal in the All India Civil Services Yoga Tournament. The tournament featured participants from 23 states across the country. Participants competed in two distinct age categories -- below 40 years and above 40 years -- encompassing both men and women. Dr Singh exhibited exceptional skills in the above 40 years age category.

