Photo exhibition at CLKA gallery today

Chandigarh, August 18
North India’s leading photography club, the Tricity Photo Art Society (TPAS), in collaboration with the Chandigarh Lalit Kala Akademi (CLKA), will celebrate World Photography Day (August 19) with the 7th edition of exhibition of its members’ works, DRISHTI-2022, at the CLKA Gallery, Rani Laxmi Bai Bhawan, Sector 38-C, Chandigarh.
As many as 47 works by 26 artists will be displayed at the five-day exhibition. There would be workshops on creative and surreal photography, bird photography and basics of post-processing too. These workshops will be free of charge.
