Chandigarh: Photo exhibition on archs

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 26

A photo exhibition, “Art of the Arch, Thresholds of Time Space and Architecture”, is being organised by the Chandigarh Lalit Kala Akademi in collaboration with the Government Museum and Art Gallery, Sector 10, at the museum till June 2.

If one side of the wall has a variety of Indian monuments such as Taj Mahal, City Palace, Jaipur; and Jahaz Mahal Mandu, Madhya Pradesh; the other has Oxford Street, London; St Mark’s Plazza, Venice; and a pub in Old Edinburgh, Scotland.

“Without arch, the story of architecture wouldn’t have grown. It enabled the vault and vault enabled the dome,” shared Rajnish Wattas, the man behind the photo exhibition. An eminent art historian, Dr BN Goswamy, was the chief guest at the inauguration ceremony. An arch is more than just its shape, size or ornamentation. It’s an opening up of new vistas, a transition into new realm of time, space and beyond, hold both Dr Goswamy and Wattas.