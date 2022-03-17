Photo exhibition opened at Sector 16/17 underpass in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 16

About 100 photographs by photojournalists delineating life in its myriad hues have been displayed at Newscapes-7, an exhibition underway at the Sector 16/17 underpass here.

The exhibition is being organised in memory of an eminent photojournalist, the late Yog Joy.

The event was inaugurated by UT Adviser Dharam Pal today and DGP Praveer Ranjan was the guest of honour on the occasion. Interestingly, the very first two frames were shots of Dharam Pal and Praveer Ranjan in action in the recent cricket match played between the Chandigarh Police and the Chandigarh Press Club.

A rider with reins of four horses at Hola Mohalla by Manoj Mahajan, a child enjoying a muddy bath with buffaloes by Ravi Kumar, an intense ITBP drill by Nitin Mittal, serene nature captured by Pradeep Tewari, flower strewn pathways by Vicky Gharu, commuters navigating waterlogged roads by Sukhchandan Bhagat and masked children by Pravesh K Chauhan, the exhibition organised by the club has some striking shots.

Ominous officials in all white to tackle bird flu by Jaipal Singh, artistes on stage mirroring caged life in lockdown by Sanjeev Sharma, waterlogged park by Balish Ahuja, Ravan Dahan by Kamleshwar Singh – tricity and region reflected through these photographs.

Aerobatics in majestic sky, bedecked gurdwara, Kumbh Mela, farmers’ protest, a bird feeding its young ones and mesmerising play of light and shadows shot by Vikram Joy, Upender Sen Gupta, Madhup Yadav, Pritam Thakur, TS Bedi and KS Rana, respectively, offered moments frozen in time. Then there is the sweetest probably a masked Beagle out for a walk by Anil Thakur – a reflection of times we are in!

The exhibition is on till March 31.