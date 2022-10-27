Students of Advanced Diploma in Photography at the University School of Open Learning (USOL) will hold a photography exhibition at the Sector 17 underpass from October 27. The works of 14 students will be displayed at the venue. The students are exhibiting their work related to wildlife, portrait, flora, fauna, offbeat and others.
Faculty member attends UN meet
Chandigarh-based academician and author Dr Amneet Gill, who teaches history at Panjab University, virtually participated in the Stakeholder Consultation for the UN 2023 Water Conference organised by the president of the General Assembly in a hybrid format at the United Nations headquarters in New York, United States. Dr Amneet hailed the UN’s International Decade for Action “Water for Sustainable Development” (2018-2028).
Students hold exhibition
The Centre for Social Work, in collaboration with the School of Communication Studies, organised a Diwali exhibition, ‘Tarang’, at Student Centre. The chairpersons of both departments, Dr Gaurav Gaur and Dr Bhavneet Bhatti, supervised the event. “It is with efforts of our students that we are able to bring this event together which supports AtmaNirbhar Bharat initiative,” said Dr Gaurav, chairperson, Centre for Social Work. The event featured NGOs and self-help groups from across the tricity. A total of 21 stalls were set up.
CII exhibition on November 12
The Technology Enabling Centre (TEC), Panjab University, in partnership with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII, Punjab) and the UT Administration will organise CRIKC-CII exhibition on the university campus on November 12. Member institutes of the Chandigarh Region Innovation and Knowledge Cluster (CRIKC), including Punjab Engineering College (PEC), the IIT-Ropar, the CSIO, the NITTTR, IMTECH and the CCET, would participate in the exhibition. Various scientists/researchers from CRIKC institutes will display their technologies.
Tribune Shorts
