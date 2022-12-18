Pick-up & drop-off: Chandigarh Youth Congress chief begins fast unto death

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 17

City Youth Congress president Manoj Lubana, who has been agitating against the pick-up and drop-off system at the Chandigarh railway station, today sat on a fast unto death outside the railway station after failing to get any response from the government.

Lubana said: “These toll barriers have been installed with an intention of looting and harassing the public. Entry fee at the railway station is very high. It will further hit the common man’s pocket.”

“We have been agitating against this for the past 20 days, but the government is ignoring our demands. So, we are sitting on fast unto death,” he said.

Chandigarh Congress president HS Lucky said: “Fight for the rights of people will continue. We will always raise the voice for their rights. Now, we will not tolerate any ‘jumla’. We will not back off until our demands are met.”

Deepa Dubey, president of the Mahila Congress, who is also observing the fast, said: “The government should provide facilities to the public. Rather, the government is looting the poor. Railways is the only cheaper mode of travel for people who are struggling with rising inflation.”