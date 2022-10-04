Pick up-drop off: Railway not to extend 6-min free window at Chandigarh Railway Station

Tribune News Service

Sanjay Bumbroo

Chandigarh, October 3

The Railway authorities have decided not to extend the six-minute free window for private vehicles arriving at the railway station to pick up or drop off passengers.

After the introduction of the new system, which allowed six free minutes to non-commercial vehicles, visitors have been rueing such a short window, given the high volume of passengers arriving at and leaving the railway station, especially at the time of arrival and departure of trains.

The visitors have raised concerns over being made to pay hefty penalty despite getting caught up in long queues at the exit point, thereby exceeding the six-minute limit.

However, the railway authorities claim they have no plans to extend the free window as this is a policy decision taken by the Railways. Hari Mohan, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Ambala division, says there are no plans to extend the free window offered to non-commercial vehicles. “The decision was taken after considering many aspects and analysing the rush of vehicles. Six minutes were found to be sufficient to alight or board a vehicle,” he says.

Mohan contends the passage at the Ajmeri gate end of the New Delhi Railway Station is way larger than that of the UT station and witnesses heavier rush of vehicles. The authorities there offer an eight-minute window after holding proper research at the local station, he says.

They have already suspended the deterrent fine of Rs 1,000, for over 30-minute halt, for the time being and slashed the rates by 30 per cent in the parking area.

The month pass for private vehicles has also been reduced by 75 per cent as Rs 1,000 is being charged, instead of Rs 4,000 earlier. The parking area has been increased from 7,000 to 12,000 sq m, he adds.