 Pick-up & drop-off system at Chandigarh Railway Station: 10-minute free window now : The Tribune India

Queues of vehicles at the exit of the Chandigarh railway station on Saturday. NITIN MITTAL



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 25

Following a rap on the knuckles by the railway authorities for failure to improve the pick-up and drop-off system at the railway station, the parking contractor has finally extended free-window time for non-commercial vehicles from six to 10 minutes and revised the charges.

Contractor’s call

Mandeep Bhatia, Divisional Railway Manager, Ambala Division, Northern Railway, said the contractor had raised the free-window time to 10 minutes and it was the agency’s call.

According to the parking contractor's representatives, after 10-minute free window for non-commercial vehicles, Rs 50 will be charged for 10-30 minutes and Rs 100 for 30-60 minutes. For commercial vehicles, including taxis, cabs and auto-rickshaws, Rs 30 will be charged for pick-off and drop-off for the first 15 minutes and Rs 50 for 15-60 minutes.

The authorities had recently served a second notice on the contractor, asking him to improve the system or face termination of the contract. Mandeep Bhatia, Divisional Railway Manager, Ambala Division, Northern Railway, said the contractor had raised the free-window time to 10 minutes and it was the agency’s call.

Visitors had been urging the railway authorities to extend the six-minute free window as the hefty fee for breaching the window often led to arguments with the contractor’s staff.

Many visitors refused to pay blaming long queues caused due to arguments at the exit counter for the delay. Arguments between visitors and parking staff led to traffic jams inside and outside the parking lot.

The authorities had served two notices on the contractor following regular complainants about unwarranted charges and misbehaviour by the parking lot attendants.

The authorities have told the contractor that if the system still not improved, a final notice would be served on the agency before the termination of the pact.

Chandigarh Tribune has carried a series of stories highlighting the trouble caused to visitors at the station. Following these reports, changes in the lane system were made and subsequent notices served on the contractor.

City Youth Congress president Manoj Lubana had staged a fast-unto-death near the parking lot at the railway station demanding an extension of the free window. “It is a victory of the Youth Congress and the public,” he said.

