Pick-up points on Chandigarh roads for autos soon

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 15

Pick-up and drop-off points will soon be earmarked on city roads for auto-rickshaws to curb illegal halting, which has led to accidents in the past.

The system will start on the Madhya Marg on a pilot basis after a joint survey, to be conducted by the Police Department and Engineering Wing.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the District Road Safety Committee (DRSC), held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh and attended by SSP (Traffic) Manisha Chaudhary, officials from various UT departments and road safety experts, today.

The committee also decided to have dedicated bicycle tracks on roads being used by cyclists. DRSC member Harman Singh Sidhu, president of NGO ArriveSafe that works towards road safety, said discussions were also held on having road signages and zebra crossings near schools. A decision on proper markings and signages in paid parking lots, including for differently abled persons, was also taken.