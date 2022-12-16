Pick-up points on Chandigarh roads for autos soon

Chandigarh, December 15
Pick-up and drop-off points will soon be earmarked on city roads for auto-rickshaws to curb illegal halting, which has led to accidents in the past.
The system will start on the Madhya Marg on a pilot basis after a joint survey, to be conducted by the Police Department and Engineering Wing.
The decision was taken at a meeting of the District Road Safety Committee (DRSC), held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh and attended by SSP (Traffic) Manisha Chaudhary, officials from various UT departments and road safety experts, today.
The committee also decided to have dedicated bicycle tracks on roads being used by cyclists. DRSC member Harman Singh Sidhu, president of NGO ArriveSafe that works towards road safety, said discussions were also held on having road signages and zebra crossings near schools. A decision on proper markings and signages in paid parking lots, including for differently abled persons, was also taken.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Juveniles involved in Tarn Taran RPG attack; terror modules based in Canada, Europe carried out attack on instructions of ISI
7 men, including two juveniles, have been arrested
First batch of coal from state-allotted mine in Jharkhand to reach Punjab today
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will go to Ropar once the coal ...
Key aide of Bharat Bhushan Ashu surrenders at Vigilance office in Ludhiana
He had been at large since the day a case was registered aga...
Youth 'sexually assaults, blackmails' minor girl in Punjab's Moga
Commits the crime after ‘administering her a spiked drink’