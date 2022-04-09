Pillion rider dies in mishap in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: An 18-year-old youth riding pillion on a motorcycle was killed after being hit by a scooter. According to the police, the complainant, Krishan, a resident of Sector 49, alleged that a scooter, being driven by Krishan Kumar, a resident of Maloya, hit his motorcycle at on the road separating Sector 52 and 53. The complainant and his friend Aman got injured and were admitted to the GMSH, Sector 16, where Aman later succumbed to the injuries. The police have registered a case at the Sector 36 police station. The accused was arrested and released on bail. TNS

UT engineers meet Tandon

Chandigarh: Members of the UT Engineers Association today called on Sanjay Tandon, co-incharge, Himachal Pradesh, and member of the national executive committee of the BJP. They thanked him for the implementation of the Central Civil Service Rules for UT employees. The delegation was led by Sarban Singh, chairman of the association. Punjab and Haryana’s claim over Chandigarh was also discussed at the meeting. A request was made to take up the matter with the Union government that they all wanted Chandigarh to continue as a UT. TNS

Mobile phone snatched

Chandigarh: Three motorcycle-borne miscreants allegedly snatched a mobile phone from a person. The complainant, Harish Singh, a resident of Sector 32, reported that three unknown persons snatched his mobile phone near the road separating Sector 32 and 46. A case has been registered at the Sector 34 police station. TNS

DPS student sets new record

Chandigarh: Suhani Sharma, a Class X student of Delhi Public School, Chandigarh, set a new women’s Indian national record in the 4x4x4 cube event with 52.08 second average at the Noida Open Cubing Championship on April 3. The meet was organised by the World Cubing Association. The time recorded is taken as the average of five solves, done one after another for a given cube. The previous record was 54.31 seconds on an average, made in 2019. Suhani has also playfully created the A-Z series of English alphabets on the 5x5x5 cube and uploaded her video on Youtube. TNS

Programme concludes

Chandigarh: Homoeopathic Medical College and Hospital, Sector 26, organised a certified sex-day programme from April 1 to 8 on capability enhancement and development. “Inculcating soft skills in students along with academic excellence is a must to excel in any field,” said Dr Ankit Dubey, principal of the college. Resource persons. Dr Deepti Gupta from Panjab University, Dr Sanjiv Gupta (management consultant), Dr Manjeet Kaur (homoeopathic consultant), Dr Apara Sharma (Assistant Prof from MCM DAV college) and Sonia Chandel (HR consultant) guided the students. Dr Manjushree, Asst Director, Ayush, UT, was the chief guest. TNS

Delhi BJP leader booked

Mohali: The police have booked Delhi BJP leader Naveen Kumar Jindal for forgery to harm the reputation of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal by editing his video and uploading it on the social media. A case under sections 465, 469, 471, 500, 504 and 505B of the IPC and the IT Act was registered at the Phase 11 police station on March 7. BJP spokesperson Naveen Kumar Jindal Tweeted that he would continue to expose Kejriwal’s misdeeds.