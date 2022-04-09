in brief

Pillion rider dies in mishap in Chandigarh

Pillion rider dies in mishap in Chandigarh

An 18-year-old youth riding pillion on a motorcycle was killed after being hit by a scooter. - File photo

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: An 18-year-old youth riding pillion on a motorcycle was killed after being hit by a scooter. According to the police, the complainant, Krishan, a resident of Sector 49, alleged that a scooter, being driven by Krishan Kumar, a resident of Maloya, hit his motorcycle at on the road separating Sector 52 and 53. The complainant and his friend Aman got injured and were admitted to the GMSH, Sector 16, where Aman later succumbed to the injuries. The police have registered a case at the Sector 36 police station. The accused was arrested and released on bail. TNS

UT engineers meet Tandon

Chandigarh: Members of the UT Engineers Association today called on Sanjay Tandon, co-incharge, Himachal Pradesh, and member of the national executive committee of the BJP. They thanked him for the implementation of the Central Civil Service Rules for UT employees. The delegation was led by Sarban Singh, chairman of the association. Punjab and Haryana’s claim over Chandigarh was also discussed at the meeting. A request was made to take up the matter with the Union government that they all wanted Chandigarh to continue as a UT. TNS

Mobile phone snatched

Chandigarh: Three motorcycle-borne miscreants allegedly snatched a mobile phone from a person. The complainant, Harish Singh, a resident of Sector 32, reported that three unknown persons snatched his mobile phone near the road separating Sector 32 and 46. A case has been registered at the Sector 34 police station. TNS

DPS student sets new record

Chandigarh: Suhani Sharma, a Class X student of Delhi Public School, Chandigarh, set a new women’s Indian national record in the 4x4x4 cube event with 52.08 second average at the Noida Open Cubing Championship on April 3. The meet was organised by the World Cubing Association. The time recorded is taken as the average of five solves, done one after another for a given cube. The previous record was 54.31 seconds on an average, made in 2019. Suhani has also playfully created the A-Z series of English alphabets on the 5x5x5 cube and uploaded her video on Youtube. TNS

Programme concludes

Chandigarh: Homoeopathic Medical College and Hospital, Sector 26, organised a certified sex-day programme from April 1 to 8 on capability enhancement and development. “Inculcating soft skills in students along with academic excellence is a must to excel in any field,” said Dr Ankit Dubey, principal of the college. Resource persons. Dr Deepti Gupta from Panjab University, Dr Sanjiv Gupta (management consultant), Dr Manjeet Kaur (homoeopathic consultant), Dr Apara Sharma (Assistant Prof from MCM DAV college) and Sonia Chandel (HR consultant) guided the students. Dr Manjushree, Asst Director, Ayush, UT, was the chief guest. TNS

Delhi BJP leader booked

Mohali: The police have booked Delhi BJP leader Naveen Kumar Jindal for forgery to harm the reputation of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal by editing his video and uploading it on the social media. A case under sections 465, 469, 471, 500, 504 and 505B of the IPC and the IT Act was registered at the Phase 11 police station on March 7. BJP spokesperson Naveen Kumar Jindal Tweeted that he would continue to expose Kejriwal’s misdeeds.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Punjabi singer arrested for running extortion racket

2
Punjab

Less than a month after AAP's Punjab Assembly poll win, Bhagwant Mann holds meet for year-end civic body polls

3
Nation

Video: Seer issues 'rape threat' to a 'community' if any Hindu girl is teased in UP's Khairabad

4
Punjab

Navjot Sidhu takes a dig at Punjab's AAP govt, alleges sand mining still taking place

5
Punjab

Three police commissioners, five SSPs transferred in major reshuffle in Punjab

6
Amritsar

Akal Takht directs SGPC to work on launching exclusive channel to telecast Gurbani live from Golden Temple

7
Punjab

Punjab Police book Delhi BJP leader for sharing 'doctored' video of Kejriwal

8
World

2 alleged Pakistani spies in US try to hack President's secret service, arrested

9
Entertainment

Karan Johar endorsing matrimony ad rakes up debate, also drags Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan into controversy

10
Ludhiana

Two youths booked for sharing porn on Facebook, Instagram

Don't Miss

View All
Surviving traces of bygone era
Jalandhar

Surviving traces of bygone era

Heat wave likely in Delhi today, maximum temperature can reach 40 degrees Celsius
Delhi

Heat wave likely in Delhi today, maximum temperature can reach 40 degrees Celsius

Putin's daughters’ role in Russian government and here is why US is targeting them
Trending

Why US is targeting Putin's daughters Katerina and Maria

No carnivore escaped from zoo, says official
Chandigarh

No carnivore escaped from Chhatbir Zoo, says official

Mask off, feels like we’re back in pre-Covid times, say Chandigarh residents
Chandigarh

Mask off, feels like we’re back in pre-Covid times, say Chandigarh residents

Musk buys 9.2% in Twitter
Business

Elon Musk buys 9.2% in Twitter

Video: Shilpa Shetty, Badshah blasted for their ‘misbehaviour’ towards Harnaaz Sandhu on India's Got Talent; netizens say ‘they know Miss India will replace them soon’
Trending

Video: Shilpa Shetty, Badshah slammed for their 'misbehaviour' with Harnaaz Sandhu on India's Got Talent; netizens say 'they know Miss India will replace them all'

Happy birthday Kapil Sharma: This man earned it hard way, a sneak peek into his lavish lifestyle in Mumbai and Punjab
Pollywood

Happy birthday Kapil Sharma: This man earned it hard way, a sneak peek into his lavish lifestyle in Mumbai and Punjab

Top Stories

New trend of govt maligning judges unfortunate, says CJI

New trend of govt maligning judges unfortunate, says CJI

CJI makes comment while hearing assets case against former I...

Receiving foreign funds not absolute right: Supreme Court

Receiving foreign funds not absolute right: Supreme Court

Strict regime has become essential because of past experienc...

Paid booster for all adults at pvt centres from tomorrow

Paid booster for all adults at pvt centres from tomorrow

9-month gap must after 2nd dose

RBI lowers growth forecast, expects inflation to stay high

RBI lowers growth forecast, expects inflation to stay high

7.2% GDP growth projection | 7.8% RBI’s previous estimate

High taxes on grain keep pvt players off Punjab

High taxes on grain keep pvt players off Punjab

Cities

View All

Amritsar: Here thieves steal street lights & poles, authorities look other way

Amritsar: Here thieves steal street lights & poles, authorities look other way

Alarm bells for private goods carriers as long-route cargo shifts to Railways

3 labourers hurt in Vallah market clash in Amritsar

Arun Pal Singh is new Amritsar City Police Commissioner

One more Congress councillor joins AAP

Bathinda: Excise Department sleuths raid book shops over ‘tax evasion’ charge

Bathinda: Excise Department sleuths raid book shops over 'tax evasion' charge

Opposition lashes out at Punjab Govt, raises concern over string of murders

'Ragging' at AIIMS-Bathinda: Student's family seeks probe

RITES’ 3-pronged strategy to optimise parking in Chandigarh

RITES' 3-pronged strategy to optimise parking in Chandigarh

78 unrecognised schools continue operations in Chandigarh

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation invites bids for biomining 7.5L MT waste at Dadu Majra dumping ground

Student ends life in Sector 41, Chandigarh

Vicky middukhera's Murder: Role of Punjabi singer's manager under lens

1 held for supplying firearm in 2020 Delhi riots case

1 held for supplying firearm in 2020 Delhi riots case

Heat wave likely in Delhi today, maximum temperature can reach 40 degrees Celsius

CNG price hiked by Rs 2.50 per kg for second day in a row in national capital

Over Rs 154 crore in fines collected for covid violations in Delhi

Ambedkar University to hold all undergraduate admissions through CUET

~40L looted from employee of oil trading firm at gunpoint

Rs 40L looted from employee of oil trading firm at gunpoint

Ayurveda centre robbery cracked

Dr Kaustubh Sharma is new Ludhiana CP

3 test positive for Covid in Ludhiana district

Two arrested with drugs

Patiala’s Heritage Street project misses deadline, once again

Patiala’s Heritage Street project misses deadline, once again

Vaccination pace slows down in Patiala dsitrict

Punjabi University, Patiala, to study, document farmers' protest

Plantation drive at Bikram College in Patiala

Two-day meet on literature, climate change concludes