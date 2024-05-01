Pinjore man arrested with illicit liquor

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, April 30

The police recovered 30 boxes of illicit liquor from Rambagh road in Kalka and arrested a person as part of its drive against illegal activities in view of the General Election to the Lok Sabha.

Inspector Yogvinder Singh of the Crime Branch, Sector 19, said a team was patrolling in Kalka when it received a tip-off regarding illicit liquor being transported from Pinjore to Baddi. The police then set up a checkpoint and stopped a white car. The police recovered 30 boxes of illicit liquor from the vehicle.

Its driver, Karan Chandel, a resident of Pinjore, was arrested and a case under the Haryana Excise Act-2020 was registered at the Kalka police station.

Police officials said they were keeping a strict vigil and carrying out checking on the district borders.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kalka #Lok Sabha #Panchkula #Pinjore