 Pinjore man arrested with illicit liquor : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

Pinjore man arrested with illicit liquor

Pinjore man arrested with illicit liquor

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Panchkula, April 30

The police recovered 30 boxes of illicit liquor from Rambagh road in Kalka and arrested a person as part of its drive against illegal activities in view of the General Election to the Lok Sabha.

Inspector Yogvinder Singh of the Crime Branch, Sector 19, said a team was patrolling in Kalka when it received a tip-off regarding illicit liquor being transported from Pinjore to Baddi. The police then set up a checkpoint and stopped a white car. The police recovered 30 boxes of illicit liquor from the vehicle.

Its driver, Karan Chandel, a resident of Pinjore, was arrested and a case under the Haryana Excise Act-2020 was registered at the Kalka police station.

Police officials said they were keeping a strict vigil and carrying out checking on the district borders.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kalka #Lok Sabha #Panchkula #Pinjore


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Denied ticket from Sangrur, former Punjab MLA Dalvir Singh Goldy quits Congress

2
Delhi

Supreme Court questions ED on timing of Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

3
Sports

India’s T20 World Cup squad: KL Rahul omitted, Hardik Pandya named vice captain

4
India

Unwarranted, unsubstantiated imputations: MEA on US media report on Gurpatwant Pannun case

5
Chandigarh

4-year-old daughter of Punjab IPS couple dies after choking on milk

6
Haryana

Raj Babbar to contest from Gurugram, Anand Sharma from Kangra; Congress announces another list

7
India

Raghav Chadha underwent major eye surgery, will join poll campaign once better: Saurabh Bharadwaj

8
Diaspora

International students in Canada will be allowed to work only 24 hours a week from September

9
Punjab

Former Punjab ADGP Gurinder Singh Dhillon joins Congress

10
India

JD(S) suspends MP Prajwal Revanna over Karnataka ‘sex scandal’ row as pressure mounts ahead of Lok Sabha 3rd phase polls

Don't Miss

View All
Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site
Haryana

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site in Hisar district

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need
Himachal

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing
Himachal

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event
Himachal

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event

Sikh court in UK to deal with family disputes
Punjab

Sikh court in UK to deal with family disputes

Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize
Diaspora

Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize

Europe is the fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate, report says
World

Europe is fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate: Report

In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients

Top News

SC asks ED to explain timing of Kejri’s arrest

Supreme Court asks ED to explain timing of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

JD(S) suspends Prajwal over sexual abuse row

JD(S) suspends Prajwal Revanna over sexual abuse row

BJP counter-attacks Congress over ‘delayed’ action

India operated nest of spies in Australia, 2 expelled for bid to steal info in ’20: Report

India operated nest of spies in Australia, 2 expelled for bid to steal info in ’20: Report

MEA terms US media account of RAW hand in Gurpatwant Pannun ...

Covid vaccine can cause rare side-effect, admits AstraZeneca

Covid vaccine can cause rare side-effect, admits AstraZeneca

It was manufactured and supplied under name Covishield by Se...

Congress fields Babbar from Gurgaon, Anand Kangra, Raizada Hamirpur

Congress fields Raj Babbar from Gurgaon, Anand Sharma Kangra, Satpal Raizada Hamirpur


Cities

View All

Amritsar: Cops crack woman’s murder case in 24 hours, minor held

Amritsar: Cops crack woman’s murder case in 24 hours, minor held

Two members of extortion gang held, weapon recovered

Amritpal’s campaign begins after ‘ardas’ at Akal Takht

Passenger footfall crosses 30 lakh at Amritsar’s international airport

PSEB Class VIII results: Gurleen Kaur bags second rank in Punjab

Providing canal water to farmers priority: Jeet Mohinder Sidhu

Providing canal water to farmers priority: Congress Bathinda candidate Jeet Mohinder Sidhu

In Bathinda, poll fever rises as candidates’ kin join canvassing

Bathinda: Wheat bags exposed to rain, farmers upset

INDIA VOTES 2024: 3 Congress councillors, office-bearers undecided on support to nominee in Chandigarh

INDIA VOTES 2024: 3 Congress councillors, office-bearers undecided on support to nominee in Chandigarh

Manish Tewari dares BJP’s Sanjay Tandon to debate

INDIA VOTES 2024: Sanjay Tandon reaches out to Muslims, says BJP for inclusive development

Manish Tewari promises to make Chandigarh more greener, cleaner

Kirron Kher did not fulfill her promises: AAP

Delhi court rejects Dy CM’s bail plea for second time

Delhi court rejects Dy CM’s bail plea for second time

NDMC deploys 8 anti-smog guns to combat air pollution

Congress appoints Devender Yadav as interim president of Delhi unit

BJP: Congress a ‘sinking ship’

Supreme Court questions ED on timing of Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

INDIA VOTES 2024: Sports industry roped in for voter awareness

INDIA VOTES 2024: Sports industry roped in for voter awareness

Kapurthala DC reviews poll preparedness

Punjab ex-CM Charanjit Channi seeks voters’ response on Google form

Rana Gurjeet Singh’s hopes of getting ticket dashed

Shahkot: Shops, eateries join hands with admn to increase voter turnout

INDIA VOTES 2024: Amrinder Singh Raja Warring is Congress’s choice from Ludhiana

INDIA VOTES 2024: Amrinder Singh Raja Warring is Congress’s choice from Ludhiana

Ludhiana: First randomisation of EVMs conducted in presence of political party representatives

Ludhiana district excels in voter awareness, literacy in Punjab, bags 2nd spot in SVEEP

People fed up with traditional parties: Ashok Parashar Pappi

Questions arose as Ludhiana MC auctions NHAI’s Elevated Road pillars for ads sans nod

Girls clinch top 3 spots in PSEB Class XII exam in in Patiala district

Girls clinch top 3 spots in PSEB Class XII exam in Patiala district

Punjabi University celebrates 63rd foundation day

Patiala: Jail inmates learn computer programming

Khalsa College holds lecture on placement

Lok Sabha poll: Farmers decide to vote against BJP candidates