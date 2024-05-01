Pinjore man arrested with illicit liquor

Panchkula, April 30
The police recovered 30 boxes of illicit liquor from Rambagh road in Kalka and arrested a person as part of its drive against illegal activities in view of the General Election to the Lok Sabha.
Inspector Yogvinder Singh of the Crime Branch, Sector 19, said a team was patrolling in Kalka when it received a tip-off regarding illicit liquor being transported from Pinjore to Baddi. The police then set up a checkpoint and stopped a white car. The police recovered 30 boxes of illicit liquor from the vehicle.
Its driver, Karan Chandel, a resident of Pinjore, was arrested and a case under the Haryana Excise Act-2020 was registered at the Kalka police station.
Police officials said they were keeping a strict vigil and carrying out checking on the district borders.
