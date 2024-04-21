Pinjore man dies in road accident

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, April 20

A resident of Pinjore died in a road accident on Thursday. Ikbal Singh said that his son Makhan Singh worked as a welder at Maranwala. He said Makhan had not returned home from work, adding that upon inquiry he got to know that Makhan had met with an accident near Nanakpur village, adding that he was taken to the Baddi Government Hospital, where he was declared dead. A case has been registered against the driver of the vehicle under Sections 304-A and 279 of the IPC.

