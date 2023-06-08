Pinjore resident arrested with 3 kg poppy husk

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, June 7

Officials of the crime branch have recovered 3 kg of poppy husk from Malik Singh, a resident of Chauna Chowk, Pinjore, near a bridge on the national highway. A case was registered against Malik at the Pinjore police station under the NDPS Act.

During interrogation, Malik disclosed that he had purchased the contraband from Deepak Kumar, a resident of Vasi Bihari Colony, Madhawala. He said Deepak had stolen poppy husk. The police arrested Deepak today and presented him before a court, which sent him to police remand for two days.