Pinjore resident nabbed with 24 kg of poppy husk

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, April 29

The detective staff of the Panchkula police arrested a man and recovered 24.550 kg of poppy husk from his possession in Pinjore yesterday.

The suspect has been identified as Tarsem Singh, a native of Prempura village in Pinjore.

A police team was patrolling near Khendawali village. The police saw a suspicious car. They went near the car and inquired its driver.

On checking the car, the police recovered the contraband from a plastic bag.

A case was registered against the suspect under relevant sections of the NDPS Act at the Pinjore police station.

The suspect was sent to three-day police custody.