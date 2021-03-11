Pinjore resident nabbed with 24 kg of poppy husk

Panchkula, April 29
The detective staff of the Panchkula police arrested a man and recovered 24.550 kg of poppy husk from his possession in Pinjore yesterday.
The suspect has been identified as Tarsem Singh, a native of Prempura village in Pinjore.
A police team was patrolling near Khendawali village. The police saw a suspicious car. They went near the car and inquired its driver.
On checking the car, the police recovered the contraband from a plastic bag.
A case was registered against the suspect under relevant sections of the NDPS Act at the Pinjore police station.
The suspect was sent to three-day police custody.
