Pinjore yet to get Sanskriti Model School

Panchkula, March 5

The government has failed to convert the government school in Pinjore to Sanskriti Model School as announced by the Education Minister of Haryana.

Vijay Bansal, senior vice-president of Haryana Kisan Congress, claimed that before the Municipal Council elections in Kalka, the Education Minister had announced to covert government school in Pinjore to Sanskriti Model School. But the announcement made by the minister had not been implemented yet, he added.

Bansal said there was no Sanskriti Model School in Pinjore or Kalka nor any steps had been initiated by the government to upgrade the school in Kalka sub-division. He said the government had even failed to restart the closed Hindu Girls High School in Pinjore. It has been lying closed for the past several years.

He claimed that due to the discriminatory attitude of the BJP-JJP government, there was a lot of anger among the people. At the same time, especially in the field of education, no new school or college had been announced for the area. As a result, most students had to take admission in colleges at Chandigarh.

Bansal said despite having 14 senior secondary schools in the entire region, it was disappointing to see that there was no policy to open Sanskriti Model School in Kalka or Pinjore.