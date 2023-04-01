Pitbull injures man in Baltana, owner booked

Tribune News Service

Zirakpur, March 31

A pitbull attacked and injured a man walking in Govind Vihar at Baltana here. The owner of the dog has been booked.

In his complaint to the police, the victim, Kamal Kumar, a resident of Govind Vihar in Baltana, stated that he was walking in the colony when a pitbull owned by his neighbour Dalwinder Kaur attacked him. Dalwinder was walking in the street with the dog.

The dog bit him on his left arm and leg, causing serious injuries. As he shouted, other people came and rescued him. He was taken to the hospital.

The police have registered a case against the owner of the dog, Dalwinder Kaur.

#Zirakpur