Pitbull, rottweiler owners protest ban in Panchkula

Panchkula, October 4
Owners of pitbull and rottweiler dogs today staged a protest against the ban imposed by the MC on keeping these breeds, near the civic body building today.
Councillor Akshaydeep Chaudhary said there was no agenda to ban the two breeds at the general House meeting of the MC. The proposal was put forth on the spot, hence there was no discussion on the issue. He said the owners were facing a lot of opposition by their neighbours. There was a lot of resentment among the owners of these dogs. He said when the decision to ban these dogs was taken, why were councillors not consulted?
Chaudhary said before taking such decisions, the dog owners should have been informed what they had to do with their pets.
A dog lover, Meenakshi Mohapatra, said there was no provision in the law to ban dogs of these breeds in any way. She said a resident of Kundi village, who was in the business of breeding these dogs, was in possession of around 25 canines. People should be asked not to run such business.
Mayor Kulbhushan Goel said more than 3,100 cases of dog bite had been reported in the past six months. As many as 410 dogs had been registered with the corporation, of which eight were pitbulls.
Stop illegal breeding
If the dogs were abandoned randomly, these could still harm people. No survey was conducted by the MC, nor had it issued licence to legalise the breeding of these dogs. The illegal breeding of these breeds should be stopped, said Meenakshi Mohapatra, a dog lover.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
25 dead after bus with wedding party falls into gorge in Uttarakhand
45-50 people, including women and children, were on the bus
Amid Amit Shah's J-K visit, 3 militants killed in encounter in Shopian
Another encounter at Moolu in the same district is in progre...
‘Kidnapped’ Punjabi family in California: Officials located missing uncle's truck on fire
Police have described the suspect as being armed and dangero...
No talks with Russia till annexation is reversed, Ukrainian president Zelenskyy tells PM Modi
Appreciates India's humanitarian aid; Modi's 'this is no tim...
Uttarakhand Police release list of 28 trainee mountaineers missing after avalanche
The list of trainees includes those from West Bengal, Delhi,...