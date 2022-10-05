Pitbull, rottweiler owners protest ban in Panchkula

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, October 4

Owners of pitbull and rottweiler dogs today staged a protest against the ban imposed by the MC on keeping these breeds, near the civic body building today.

Councillor Akshaydeep Chaudhary said there was no agenda to ban the two breeds at the general House meeting of the MC. The proposal was put forth on the spot, hence there was no discussion on the issue. He said the owners were facing a lot of opposition by their neighbours. There was a lot of resentment among the owners of these dogs. He said when the decision to ban these dogs was taken, why were councillors not consulted?

Chaudhary said before taking such decisions, the dog owners should have been informed what they had to do with their pets.

A dog lover, Meenakshi Mohapatra, said there was no provision in the law to ban dogs of these breeds in any way. She said a resident of Kundi village, who was in the business of breeding these dogs, was in possession of around 25 canines. People should be asked not to run such business.

Mayor Kulbhushan Goel said more than 3,100 cases of dog bite had been reported in the past six months. As many as 410 dogs had been registered with the corporation, of which eight were pitbulls.

Stop illegal breeding

If the dogs were abandoned randomly, these could still harm people. No survey was conducted by the MC, nor had it issued licence to legalise the breeding of these dogs. The illegal breeding of these breeds should be stopped, said Meenakshi Mohapatra, a dog lover.

