Panchkula MC to install 2 air purifiers

Panchkula, November 6

Concerned over continuous opposition to the solid waste dumping ground in Jheuriwala, the Panchkula Municipal Corporation has decided to install an air purifier near the dumping ground to clean the area, which would also reduce the foul smell.

Besides the dumping ground, the MC will also install air purifiers in the industrial areas here. Initially, it has been decided to install two air purifiers on a trial basis near the dumping ground and the Industrial Area. In view of a huge quantity of garbage at the dumping ground, air pollution remains high in the surrounding areas.

The MC brought a proposal in its last General House meeting, which was unanimously passed by all councillors. After the installation of the air purifier, air quality index around the dumping ground will improve, besides reducing the foul smell emanating from the garbage. It will provide relief to people living in sectors across the Ghaggar.

Another air purifier to be installed in the Industrial Area will help in cleaning the air, which is contaminated by smoke emanating from factories in Phase I and II. It will help people breathe clean air.

The UT Administration had also installed an air purifier at the Transport Chowk in Sector 26. It helped in improving the air quality around the area. Keeping this in mind, the Panchkula MC also took the decision to install two purifiers.

Ward No. 8 councillor Harinder Malik said there were several factories in the Industrial Area, Phase 1 and 2. These factories emit smoke, causing contamination of air, which further results in breathing problems to people living in colonies nearby. He said if the air purifier was installed in the area, people would get immediate relief.

Jasveer Singh Goyat, a resident of Sector 26, said it had become difficult for them to live due to the stench emanating from the dumping grounds in Sector 23 and Jheuriwala village. Their relatives avoid visiting them and it was difficult to cross the area due to the foul smell.

Now, proposals have been invited from companies to install the air purifiers. Information has been sought from companies about the capacity of the air purifier to clean the air and the estimated cost. According to information, the company, which had installed the air purifier in Chandigarh, also gave a presentation to Panchkula MC officials recently.

Panchkula Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal said he was concerned about the health of people residing near dumping grounds and the Industrial Areas. He said a proposal to install air purifiers was passed by the Municipal Corporation in the last meeting, adding that it was their endeavour that air purifiers should be first installed near the dumping grounds and the Industrial Areas where the stench level was high and the air quality was not good. He said if they get better results from the air purifiers, then more such air purifiers would be installed at other places also.

