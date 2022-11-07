 Panchkula MC to install 2 air purifiers : The Tribune India

Panchkula MC to install 2 air purifiers

To come up near dumping ground, Industrial Area on trial basis

Panchkula MC to install 2 air purifiers

Photo for representation. File photo



Tribune News Service

Sanjay Bumbroo

Panchkula, November 6

Concerned over continuous opposition to the solid waste dumping ground in Jheuriwala, the Panchkula Municipal Corporation has decided to install an air purifier near the dumping ground to clean the area, which would also reduce the foul smell.

Besides the dumping ground, the MC will also install air purifiers in the industrial areas here. Initially, it has been decided to install two air purifiers on a trial basis near the dumping ground and the Industrial Area. In view of a huge quantity of garbage at the dumping ground, air pollution remains high in the surrounding areas.

The MC brought a proposal in its last General House meeting, which was unanimously passed by all councillors. After the installation of the air purifier, air quality index around the dumping ground will improve, besides reducing the foul smell emanating from the garbage. It will provide relief to people living in sectors across the Ghaggar.

Another air purifier to be installed in the Industrial Area will help in cleaning the air, which is contaminated by smoke emanating from factories in Phase I and II. It will help people breathe clean air.

The UT Administration had also installed an air purifier at the Transport Chowk in Sector 26. It helped in improving the air quality around the area. Keeping this in mind, the Panchkula MC also took the decision to install two purifiers.

Ward No. 8 councillor Harinder Malik said there were several factories in the Industrial Area, Phase 1 and 2. These factories emit smoke, causing contamination of air, which further results in breathing problems to people living in colonies nearby. He said if the air purifier was installed in the area, people would get immediate relief.

Jasveer Singh Goyat, a resident of Sector 26, said it had become difficult for them to live due to the stench emanating from the dumping grounds in Sector 23 and Jheuriwala village. Their relatives avoid visiting them and it was difficult to cross the area due to the foul smell.

Now, proposals have been invited from companies to install the air purifiers. Information has been sought from companies about the capacity of the air purifier to clean the air and the estimated cost. According to information, the company, which had installed the air purifier in Chandigarh, also gave a presentation to Panchkula MC officials recently.

Panchkula Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal said he was concerned about the health of people residing near dumping grounds and the Industrial Areas. He said a proposal to install air purifiers was passed by the Municipal Corporation in the last meeting, adding that it was their endeavour that air purifiers should be first installed near the dumping grounds and the Industrial Areas where the stench level was high and the air quality was not good. He said if they get better results from the air purifiers, then more such air purifiers would be installed at other places also.

Will improve Air quality index

After the installation of the air purifier, air quality index around the dumping ground will improve, besides reducing the foul smell emanating from the garbage. It will provide relief to people living in sectors across the Ghaggar.

#Environment #Panchkula #Pollution

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Delhi

'We have lost the will to live', say parents of Chhawla gangrape-murder victim after SC acquits all accused on death row

2
Haryana

Gurugram court issues arrest warrant against journalist Deepak Chaurasia for allegedly airing ‘morphed, edited and obscene’ videos of 10-year-old girl

3
Trending

4 Indore girls surround woman and kick, punch, hit her with belt; booked after video goes viral

4
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Mastermind behind gangster Deepak Tinu’s escape case arrested, say police

5
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala's new song 'Vaar' released on Gurpurb lauds Sikh valour; gets 1.5 million hits in 30 minutes

6
Sports

Virat Kohli’s ‘2-word’ comment on Suryakumar Yadav’s post is the best compliment for the No.1 batter

7
Delhi

Fresh trouble for Manish Sisodia as aide Dinesh Arora set to be approver in Delhi excise policy scam

8
Amritsar

Rs 100 crore to be spent for beautification of Amritsar for hosting G-20 summit

9
Nation

Supreme Court quashes court-martial proceedings against colonel accused of being involved with another officer's wife

10
Chandigarh

Mohali court sentences 2 retired police officials to life imprisonment  in a 1993 fake encounter case

Don't Miss

View All
Elon Musk 'tweets' lyrics of Bhojpuri song ‘Lollipop lagelu’ on Twitter but here’s a catch
Trending

Elon Musk 'tweets' lyrics of Bhojpuri song 'Lollipop lagelu' on Twitter but here's a catch

Pakistan police officer gets Rs 100 million in bank account, becomes overnight millionaire; bank freezes his ATM card
World

Pakistan police officer gets Rs 100 million in bank account, becomes overnight millionaire; bank freezes his ATM card

Dubai fire races up high-rise near world’s tallest building
World

Dubai fire races up high-rise near world's tallest building Burj Khalifa

I was kidnapped by begging mafia, they gave me injection that made me blind, my fingers were cut, says 24-year-old UP man
Nation

I was kidnapped by begging mafia, they gave me injection that made me blind, my fingers were cut, says 24-year-old UP man

Stubble a treasure for farmers: Experts
Punjab

Stubble a treasure for farmers: Experts

This 90-yr-old is managing stubble without burning
Punjab

This 90-yr-old Sangrur farmer is managing stubble without burning

Tirupati temple has Rs 2.5 lakh crore assets
Nation

Tirupati's Lord Venkateswara temple has Rs 2.5 lakh crore assets

25-year-old Indian man's smiling picture after getting fired from Twitter goes viral
Trending

25-year-old Indian man's smiling picture after getting fired from Twitter goes viral

Top News

Gyanvapi row: Fast-track court to pronounce verdict on plea seeking ‘shivling’ worship today

Varanasi court now to give verdict on plea seeking 'Shivling' worship on Gyanvapi premises on November 14

As the civil judge (senior division) of the court Mahendra P...

Supreme Court quashes court-martial proceedings against colonel accused of being involved with another officer’s wife

Supreme Court quashes court-martial proceedings against colonel accused of being involved with another officer's wife

Section 122 of the Army Act bars trial by court martial on e...

Efforts will be made for proper implementation of Anand Marriage Act in Punjab: CM Bhagwant Mann

Anand Marriage Act to be implemented properly in Punjab, says CM Bhagwant Mann

Mann, along with his wife, pays obeisance at Takht Sri Kesga...

Man shot at over old enmity in Samrala village, critical

Man critical after being shot at in Punjab's Ludhiana

Suffers 6 bullet injuries: 4 on stomach, 1 each on foot and ...

Sidhu Moosewala's new song ‘Vaar’ released on Gurpurb, lauds Sikh valour

Sidhu Moosewala's new song 'Vaar' released on Gurpurb lauds Sikh valour; gets 1.5 million hits in 30 minutes


Cities

View All

Amritsar DC forms panel to prepare report on unsafe Rego bridge

Amritsar DC forms panel to prepare report on unsafe Rego bridge

Local industries mull shifting base to Jammu & Kashmir

Amritsar MC to procure anti-smog cannons to tackle problem of air pollution

Guru Nanak Dev freed humanity from caste discrimination, says SGPC chief

Nagar kirtans taken out in Amritsar on Gurpurb eve

Sudden spurt in dengue cases, 75 reported in 7 days in Bathinda district

Sudden spurt in dengue cases, 75 reported in 7 days in Bathinda district

Patwari, aide caught taking Rs 7,000 bribe in Mansa

Bathinda district emerges as medicare hub of south Malwa

Sirhind canal water supply suspended, to hit sowing

Projects Gathering Dust: Sector 41 meat market reeks of neglect

Projects Gathering Dust: Sector 41 meat market reeks of neglect

Chandigarh gets 40 e-buses, 20 for long route also flagged off

Sustainable Mobility: 130-km cycle tracks suggested for Mohali, Panchkula

PGI department heads told to stock up test kits

ASI dismissed for taking Rs 17K bribe

Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor'; light rain or drizzle likely today

Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor'; light rain or drizzle likely today

BJP steps up protests against Arvind Kejriwal, demands lie-detector test against Delhi CM, jailed minister Satyendra Jain

Filing of nominations for Dec 4 Delhi MC poll begins

Manish Sisodia's aide to turn approver, court told

37 dengue cases in Kapurthala village; health officials on toes

37 dengue cases in Kapurthala village; health officials on toes

Dengue: In Jalandhar, MC gets active

Development funds halted, Nakodar sarpanches, panches stage protest

Jalandhar: Old post office road cries for repair, but who cares!

Families away, thieves break into three houses in Hoshiarpur

Man shot at over old enmity in Samrala village, critical

Man critical after being shot at in Punjab's Ludhiana

5 yrs on, sewage woes not resolved, vacant plots turn ponds in Ward 2

Finish ongoing road projects on time: MP to NHAI officials

Shimlapuri resident gets life term for killing woman over money dispute

Rs 4L cash, jewellery stolen from Tibba Road house

Rural blocks sans child specialist for months

Rural blocks sans child specialist for months

Play depicting senior citizens’ plight staged at theatre festival

Amid increase in dengue cases in Patiala, chikungunya spreads tentacles

Patiala district administration launches adaptive learning software for govt school students