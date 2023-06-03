P'kula MC to crack down on property tax defaulters

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, June 2

In a bid to recover property tax dues, MC Commissioner Sachin Gupta has directed officials to take swift action against defaulters with pending levy exceeding Rs 10 lakh.

Gupta instructed MC Deputy Commissioner Apoorva Chaudhary and zonal taxation officer Akash Kapoor to issue notice to all defaulters within a week and demand payment within 15 days.

Kapoor informed the MC Commissioner that a total of 119 private properties owed the civic body Rs 38.66 crore as tax. Some notable defaulters include Hotel Golden Tulip, Ramgarh Fort, Holiday Inn, Vintegrate Technology Private Limited in Sector 22 and St Teresa Public School in Sector 25. Additionally, there were 46 government properties with tax dues exceeding Rs 10 lakh and the total outstanding amount was Rs 32.19 crore. The list includes entities such as the UHBVN, the HSVP, Tau Devi Lal Stadium and Gymkhana Club in Sector 3.

Kapoor said despite notices, defaulters had been slow on clearing their tax dues. Gupta emphasised the need for sealing action against those who would not pay up within the specified 15-day period.

Gupta chaired a meeting on the matter at his office, focusing on addressing the issue of property tax defaulters. Joint Commissioner Richa Rathi and other officials were also present at the meeting.