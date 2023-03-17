P’kula prepares for G20 delegates’ visit on Mar 31

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, March 16

Deputy Commissioner Mahavir Kaushik here today reviewed the preparations being made in connection with the visit of a G20 delegation to Panchkula on March 31.

The DC said on March 31, around 180 delegates from various countries would visit Chikkan village in Pinjore and later a dinner would be organised for them at the historic Yadavindra Gardens. Senior officials of the Centre and the state government will also be present on the occasion.

Kaushik directed the officials to complete all necessary arrangements for the delegation’s visit to Chikkan village and Yadavindra Garden. He directed the Health Department to arrange a mobile medical unit with all modern facilities in the village and at the garden.

The DC, who is also the Director of the Department of Arts and Cultural Affairs, said the foreign guests would be welcomed with traditional musical instruments. He said a cultural evening would be organised to familiarise the delegates with the rich culture of Haryana.

Director of Horticulture Department Dr Arjun Singh Saini said at Chikkan village, various stalls would be set up where the delegates would talk to farmers about agricultural practices being adopted in hilly area of Morni, modern fruit planting methods, modern cold stores, mushroom production and black rice production etc. Apart from this, they will also be given a tour of the net house, poly house and farms and will be given detailed information about micro-irrigation system, he said.

Events in Pinjore

The DC said on March 31, around 180 delegates from various countries would visit Chikkan village in Pinjore and later a dinner would be organised for them at the historic Yadavindra Gardens. Senior officials of the Centre and the state government will also be present on the occasion.