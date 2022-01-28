Panchkula shuttler Anupama breaks into world's top 100

16-year-old jumps 43 spots to grab 84th rank in women’s singles category, sets sights on reaching top 30

Panchkula shuttler Anupama breaks into world's top 100

Anupama Upadhyaya

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Panchkula, January 27

In a major boost, 16-year-old shuttler Anupama Upadhyaya has jumped 43 spots to grab the 84th position in the latest Badminton World Federation (BWF) rankings in the women’s singles category. She is the only girl from the district, and perhaps from the region or nation, to grab the position at the age of 16.

At the beginning of the year, she was ranked 169th. However, after she played in the India Open-2022 and Syed Modi Badminton Tournament, she broke through the barrier to figure among the top 100 players of the world. From the latest nine tournaments, she got a total of 22,670 points to jump to the 84th rank.

‘No dream unachievable’

No dream is unachievable. There may be several ups and downs, but dedication towards achieving the aim is the key to overcoming all hurdles. —Anupama Upadhyaya

Anupama, who bagged the bronze medal in Syed Modi India International 300 Super Series, had lost to Malvika (19-21 21-19 21-7) in the semi-finals, which lasted over an hour. In the India Open Super 500 Series Tournament, she gave a tough fight to Jia Min Yeo, world ranked 16 and who was seeded No. 3 in the tournament, before going down (21-13, 7-21, 12-21).

“I am planning to reach the top 30 (world rankings) by the end of this year. I need to play a number of international tournaments and improve my rankings. It will help me get good exposure,” said Anupama, who is in Odisha to play a Super 100 Series Tournament.

Next month, she is scheduled to play the Ugandan International Challenge Tournament, followed by the European Circuit in March.

“I am looking forward to participating in the Swiss Open, Poland Challenge and Orleans Open, scheduled to be held in March. It will be a great exposure against arch rivals. I just expect everything goes as planned,” she said.

An avid follower of shuttlers Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu, Anupama was barely one when Saina had scripted history after becoming the first Indian ever to win the women’s singles title of the Philippines Open (May 27, 2006).

“No dream is unachievable. There may be several ups and downs, but dedication towards achieving the aim is the key to overcoming all hurdles. As I said, nothing is impossible and I am giving my cent per cent to excel in future,” she said.

In 2019, she claimed the national title in the U-15 singles and got a bronze in the U-19 singles categories. Since then, there’s no looking back for Anupama.

