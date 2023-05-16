Panchkula to have psychiatry, de-addiction centre

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, May 15

A 100-bed psychiatry and de-addiction centre will be opened here, said Vidhan Sabha Speaker and local MLA Gian Chand Gupta.

At present, the local Civil Hospital has only 10 beds reserved for the purpose while patients from Mohali district also visit there for treatment. The new de-addiction centre will have both male and female wards.

Gupta said the Haryana Government had taken a decision after he launched a campaign against those indulging in illegal business in the name of drug de-addiction and rehabilitation centre. “To deal with the problem, the state government will open drug de-addiction centres across the state,” he said.

A de-addiction and rehabilitation centre running in village Madawala of Pinjore was raided on May 3. During the raid, many irregularities, including fake records were found. The licence of the centre had expired six months ago. Dr Vineet Yadav was arrested. On May 5, 43 patients were rescued from illegal rehabilitation centres in Barwala, Mauli and Bataur.