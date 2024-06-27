Placement camp in Mohali today

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 26

The District Employment and Business Bureau at the District Administrative Complex will organise a placement camp from 10 am to 2 pm tomorrow under the mission ‘Ghar-Ghar Rozgar’ of the Punjab Government.

Those in the age group of 18 to 35 years and have passed at least class X can attend the camp.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mohali