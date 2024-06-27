Placement camp in Mohali today

Mohali, June 26
The District Employment and Business Bureau at the District Administrative Complex will organise a placement camp from 10 am to 2 pm tomorrow under the mission ‘Ghar-Ghar Rozgar’ of the Punjab Government.
Those in the age group of 18 to 35 years and have passed at least class X can attend the camp.
