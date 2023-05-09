Placement offers for RBU students

SAS Nagar: Rayat Bahra University Chancellor Gurvinder Singh Bahra on Monday said 515 students passing out this year have got placement offers in 174 companies. The highest package offered was Rs 32.5 lakh per annum. Four BTech students have been offered a package of Rs 17 lakh each. TNS

PU, Delhi institute sign MoU

The Panjab University and the Indian Institute of Public Administration, New Delhi, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to confer the degree of “Executive Masters in Public Administration and Public Policy” to the successful participants of the Advanced Professional Programme in Public Administration. The MoU was signed by the Registrars of both the institutions.

New Courses at PEC

The Punjab Engineering College (Deemed to be University) will start three new BTech programmes, including BTech in Electronics Engineering (VLSI Design and Technology) (30 seats), BTech in Computer Science and Engineering (Artificial Intelligence) (30 seats) and BDes (30 seats) from the upcoming session. The admission to the newly introduced courses of BTech will be done alongside the admissions through JOSAA. The admission process for the Bachelor of Design course will start on May 10. In addition, a new post-graduate (PG) course, MTech in ‘Computer Aided Design Manufacture and Engineering’, will be started by the Department of Production and Industrial Engineering with a total intake of 12 seats.