Plan to decongest APC Emergency at PGIMER

Tribune News Service

Naina Mishra

Chandigarh, May 2

There will be no direct admission to the wards of the Advanced Paediatric Centre (APC), Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), and children waiting for more than 96 hours at the APC Emergency will be given priority for transfer to the wards.

Mandatory clearance The authorities have decided to reinstate the practice of mandatory clearance from the on-duty Paediatric Emergency Senior Resident for direct admission to the Advanced Paediatric Centre (APC) wards.

The institute has also decided that children of a particular unit, clinic or OPD for follow-up shall be shifted to their respective unit or ward on priority.

In a recent development, it had been observed by the authorities that the orders regarding decongestion of emergency services are not being adhered to by the stakeholders. In light of this, the authorities have decided to reinstate the practice of mandatory clearance from the on-duty Paediatric Emergency Senior Resident for direct admission to the APC wards.

Prolonged boarding of patients in the APC Emergency has led to overcrowding and put a strain on resources, which can ultimately impact patient care. To avoid this, the authorities have urged all stakeholder departments to ensure that no patient shall be kept in emergency OPDs, including the APC Emergency, beyond 96 hours at the maximum and shifted to the respective units, wards or areas for continuation of treatment.

Furthermore, it has been decided that the decision to shift any child to any ward will be at the discretion of the on-duty Paediatric Emergency Consultant, depending on the availability of beds. Children admitted to the APC Emergency will be transferred to the wards preferably between 6 am and 8 pm to ensure a minimal disruption to their care.

To ensure effective utilisation of resources, no beds will be kept vacant in the APC wards, and any child can be shifted to any vacant bed as required. This move is aimed at improving patient care and reducing the prolonged boarding of patients in the APC Emergency.

The authorities have urged all stakeholder departments to adhere to these guidelines to ensure that patients receive timely and appropriate care. The implementation of these guidelines will also help to streamline the admission and transfer process, ensuring a more efficient usage of resources.